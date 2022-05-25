Green Goblin is Back as Mezco Toyz Debuts New One:12 Marvel Figure

Spider-Man is going to have his hands full as Mezco Toyz unleashes the Green Goblin. It was not long ago that Mezco unveiled their new marvel comics classic Spider-Man One:12 Collective figure. This figure swung right out of the classic Marvel Comics pages with detail, head sculpts, and accessories. Man fans say Green Goblin in some of the promo pictures, and it looks like he is heading our way. Norman Osborn is back and ready to create Peter's life hell and look good while doing it with a fantastic figure.

Mezco made sure to include everything he needs from his Goblin Glider to some classic comic themed accessories. As for swappable parts, four different head sculpts are included, with two being unmasked comic accurate Norman Osborn heads. For classic Green Goblin weapons, we will be getting a variety of pumpkin bombs, frog bomb, ghost bomb, throwing bats, and some glider effects. Now, this is a marvelous figure and Mezco kicked it out of the park with this one. The Marvel Comics One:12 Collective Classic Green Goblin Deluxe Edition is priced at $112. He is set to release in February 2023, and he is not exclusive so pre-orders are live at most online retailers as well as here.

"Tell me, in your profession, is there a story if no one lives to tell it?" Green Goblin glides into the One:12 Collective! The One:12 Collective Green Goblin sports his classic look, wearing a fitted bodysuit, tunic, and cross body satchel bag which can store his assorted bombs. 5 head portraits are included – three Green Goblin portraits with varying facial expressions and two unmasked Norman Osborne portraits."

"Green Goblin is never seen without his most prized invention, the Goblin Glider which he can securely attach to with the included foot straps. The Glider features hinged wings, two removable hover FX and thruster FX, and attaches to the included posing post. After the testing of an unstable strength-enhancing serum lands him in the hospital, Norman Osborne emerges smarter, stronger, and maniacal. Assuming the mantle of Green Goblin, Osborne uses his new powers to reign down chaos and destruction and attempt to settle his personal vendetta with Spider-Man."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE SPIDER-MAN FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 32 points of articulation

Five (5) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Twelve (12) interchangeable hands including One (1) pair of fists (L & R) One (1) pair of pointing hands (L & R) One (1) pair of holding hands (L & R) Three (3) pairs of posing hands (L & R)



COSTUME:

Fitted bodysuit

Tunic

Messenger bag with pumpkin bomb storage

Boots

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) Goblin Glider with hinged wings

Two (2) Goblin Glider thruster FX

Two (2) Goblin Glider hover FX

One (1) Goblin mask (can be held)

Six (6) pumpkin bombs

One (1) flaming pumpkin bomb

One (1) smoking pumpkin bomb

One (1) thrown pumpkin FX

One (1) sparkle blast FX

Three (3) throwing bats

One (1) ghost bomb

One (1) frog bomb

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Each One:12 Collective Green Goblin figure is packaged in a collector-friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.