Green Goblin Lands at McFarlane Toys with New Autographed Statue

The Marvel Universe has returned to McFarlane Toys as they unveil a new collection of collectible statues that bring iconic moments to life

Article Summary Discover the new Green Goblin statue from McFarlane Toys, inspired by Spider-Man #312's iconic cover art.

Features include a menacing expression, signature glider, and costume, capturing every villainous detail.

Exclusive GameStop release comes with a limited edition art card autographed by Todd McFarlane.

Pre-order the Marvel Comics Gold Label Autographed Green Goblin statue for $41.99, arriving Nov 2024.

Just when you thought McFarlane Toys had already unveiled enough new Marvel Comics statues, a new one takes to the skies. Green Goblin has arrived, and this latest release is paying homage to the iconic cover art of Marvel Comics The Amazing Spider-Man #312. Now, Todd McFarlane brings his legendary artwork to life with a new 1:10 scale statue that helps capture Norman Osborne in another dramatic confrontation against Spider-Man. All of the intricate details of this villain is captured here with Goblin's menacing expression, his signature glider, and iconic goblin costume. McFarlane's original art has been faithfully brought to life in three-dimensional with this release, and it will be released as a GameStop exclusive.

That is not all, though, as McFarlane Toys is also adding something extra to this Marvel Comics Gold Label statue, which will come with a limited edition autographed art card signed by Todd McFarlane himself! It would not be surprising to see a non-autographed version released later on, as well as a companion Hobgoblin or Spider-Man statue to finish this dynamic display. Pre-orders for this new Gold Label The Amazing Spider-Man #312 Autographed Green Goblin statue are already live for $41.99. Pre-orders are already live exclusively on GameStop with a November 25, 2024 release date.

Marvel Collection – Green Goblin (The Amazing Spider-Man #312)

"The Green Goblin returns! And to save his family, he must fight the Hobgoblin! To make matters worse, Spidey's caught in the middle! And to complicate things even more, the events of Inferno could push Harry Osborn beyond the brink of insanity!"

Included collectible art card SIGNED by Todd McFarlane

Inspired by The Amazing Spider-Man Issue #312

1:10th Scale Collectible with environmental base and backdrop scene

Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel Collectibles

