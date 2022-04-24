Green Hornet's Kato Strikes Fast with New Diamond Deluxe Figure

Diamond Select Toys us back with another sweet deluxe figure from the world of The Green Hornet. The Green Hornet is a classic, and I am surprised we have not seen more of him or even a new movie. However, it is time for Kato to shine with his own Diamond Select figure. Kato is known for being Britt Reid's driver as well as his partner to assist him in his crime fighting adventures. Kato was saved by Brett Reid in the Far East and has since been a necessary and prominent character in the Green Hornet mythos. It is nice to see him get some solo time to shine and comes in at 7" tall with 16 points of articulation.

Kato is based on his time in The Green Hornet TV series who was portrayed by Bruce Lee. He will feature interchangeable parts with a removable hat (or swappable head), staff, and even some throwing stars. Kato will come in a full-colored box, and hopefully, we will get a Green Hornet figure to accompany him in the future. This Diamond Select Deluxe Kato is priced at $24.99, set to release in October 2022, and pre-orders can be found here. Collectors can also find all of the other new reveals from Diamond Select Toys with new statues for Star Wars, Marvel, and so much more right here.

"GREEN HORNET DELUXE KATO ACTION FIGURE – A Diamond Select Toys release! Kato strikes! The Green Hornet's deadly sidekick leaps into action figure form as the newest Deluxe figure from Diamond Select Toys! Standing approximately 7 inches tall, this fully poseable action figure features over 16 points of articulation and includes interchangeable parts and accessories. It comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Yuri Timg, sculpted by Chris Dahlberg!

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: $24.99