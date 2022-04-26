Green Lantern Kyle Rayner Returns with New XM Studios Statue

Kyle Rayner is getting a lot of attention lately, first a new McFarlane Toys figure and now a new statue. The popular Green Lantern is back as XM Studios announced he is returning for their new 1:6 scale statue line. This new line lowers the price and size of their popular DC Comics statues but does not hold back on the detail. The Green Lantern's light comes to life with this gorgeous 16" tall statue as he summons a Willpower Mech. Launching deadly missiles and using all the willpower he can, Kyle Rayner is not going down without a fight. Metallic green is showcased all over this statue, and the hand-painted details are really showcased. Green Lantern fans are getting a fantastic statue here, and the DC Comics Green Lantern (Kyle Rayner) 1/6 Scale Limited Edition Statue is priced at $889.99. Limited to only 499 pieces, this lantern's light will shine brightly in Q1 2023, and pre-orders are live here.

"Presenting the next in line from XM's DC Comics 1:6 scale premium collectibles line, Green Lantern – Kyle Rayner! Green Lantern – Kyle Rayner 1:4 scale was released prior, and we are now releasing the 1:6 scale! The XM DC 1:6 line is specially designed for collectors who desire space-friendly collectibles, without compromising on the exquisite details and the quality of larger collectible pieces."

"One of the most powerful lanterns who took up the torch, Kyle half-kneels atop the robot construct that he has created, mid-yell, poised for battle, his concentration at maximum as he wills the construct to existence, launching two rocket towards the target. A moment in battle immortalised. Paired with his talents as a skilled artist, Rayner's creative constructs are amongst the strongest among the corps. The unique paint application on the high tech robot construct shows the transitionary formation of the construct, the nuances from green to metallic green, giving it a highly dynamic quality fitting for the torch-bearer."

Features:

Features Kyle Rayner in action atop his robot construct in mid battle.

Unique paint application and dynamic colours of the robot construct

Crafted in cold cast porcelain.

Each handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with the high quality finish

Artists Involved:

Rafa Sandoval (2D)

Fabiano Carlos Coelho and Joshua Wu (3D)

XM Studios Design and Development Team

Manufactured by:

XM Studios