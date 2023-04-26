Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star-Lord and Rocket S.H.Figuarts Debut Brace for impact as new cosmic adventures from the Guardians of the Galaxy are on the way from Tamashii Nations

One more Guardians of the Galaxy adventure is on the way as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives next week. No one knows what to expect for our favorite band of misfits' final ride in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but we can expect tears at the end. Tamashii Nations wants to keep the good times rolling with a brand new S.H.Figuarts set with Star-Lord and Rocket Raccoon. Both Guardians are featured in their new costumes from the film and come with their own weapons. Tamashii Nations has these two bundled together, and we can imagine that more members of the Guardians of the Galaxy will arrive later. Pre-orders for not live for this S.H.Figuarts release just yet, but fans can check out the reveal right here. Be sure to catch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in theaters on May 5, 2023.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Arrives at Tamashii Nations

"They are back to save the universe! S.H.Figuarts Star-Lord & Rocket Raccoon" will be released in September 2023! "Star-Lord" and "Rocket Raccoon" reappear in new costumes, and the final battle is about to begin! "Star-Lord" and "Rocket Raccoon" reappear as a set. Dedicated blaster parts that can be equipped on both are included. Adopted Tamashii Digital Coloring Technology technology for their faces. "Star-Lord" and his good friend "Rocket Raccoon" reappear for the last battle in new uniform team suit designs!"

"By replacing the wrist of "Rocket Raccoon", you can equip a normal wrist and a wrist with a blaster. "Star-Lord" comes with two types of blasters. Star Lord" and "Rocket Raccoon" are sold together for the first time in the "S.H.Figuarts" series. Because it is the same scale, you can reproduce emotional scenes! Tamashii Digital Coloring Technology is used for the faces of the two."