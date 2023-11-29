Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: s.h. figuarts, street fighter, Tamashii Nations

Guile Dominates with His New Street Fighter S.H Figuarts Figure

Get ready to bring some American power to the streets as Tamahsii Nations unveils their newest Figuarts Street Fighter release with Guile

Article Summary New S.H.Figuarts release: Guile from Street Fighter with detailed features.

Includes swappable faces, hands, and Sonic Boom effects for dynamic posing.

Based on Guile's appearance in the latest game, Street Fighter 6.

May 2024 release with pre-orders and background sheet for display available soon.

Stepping onto the iconic stage of the hit fighting game Street Fighter, Tamashii Nations is back with their latest S.H.Figuarts release. A new challenger approaches as Guile emerges as an indomitable force, featuring his signature flat-top haircut and ready to dish out some Sonic Boom. As a proud member of the United States Air Force, Guile brings the power of military precision and relentless spirit to the world of street fighting. First introduced in the second game of the franchise, this fighter is back with a newly crafted figure featuring his outfit from Street Fighter 6. He is fully articulated and will come with two swappable face plates, interchangeable hands, switch blade comb, and effects to recreate his Sonic Boom move. Unleash the fury of Guile into your Street Fighter collection with a May 2024 release, with pre-orders arriving soon.

A New Fighter Approaches with S.H.Figuarts Street Fighter

"Guile from Street Fighter finally appears on S.H.Figuarts! From the world-famous fighting game monumental Capcom game, Guile, who appears from the early series, is now available! The coloring is based on the classic costume of Guile, which also appears in the latest version of the game. With both a wide range of motion and a natural form, it is possible to reproduce various special moves!"r

"Colored with the image of the classic costume from Street Fighter 6. Guile comes with an effect inspired by Sonic Boom. It is also possible to reproduce the gorgeous techniques typical of game characters! A background sheet with a design of the stage in the game where the battle will take place is also included! In addition, a total of 2 types of replacement facial parts are included. It is possible to reproduce techniques such as the Somersault Kick without destroying the natural human form."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!