Handmade Porcelain The Mandalorian Grogu Revealed by Llandó Llandró is back with another handcrafted in porcelain statue from the world of The Mandalorian as The Child comes to life

Star Wars fans can now bring home the most expensive Grogu's collectibles from The Mandalorian with Llandró. The incredible company Llandró is back with another limited edition porcelain release as the tacked The Child. With an incredible amount of detail, their team brings Grogu to life, standing 5.9" tall . Each piece was specially crafted with different decorative techniques used to give Star Wars fans a truly special creation. Every part of Grogu was detailed, from the clothes to the glazed effect on the eye. The Mandalorian collector who wants something a little extra for their collection can find this beauty right here for $445.

Enhance Your The Mandalorian Collection with Porcelain

"Grogu is a cute little character who quickly conquered the hearts of countless fans of the Star Wars saga ever since he first appeared in The Mandalorian series. The sculptural work in this creation, handcrafted in porcelain, is particularly outstanding for the perfect likeness of the character and for the different decorative techniques used. His face, ears, and hands are decorated with liquid colors, perfect for underscoring all the details of the skin such as the little frown lines, the dimple, and the shape of the ears."

"Pearly touches are also used for the cheeks, as well as soft stony grey and pink tones. A matte camel color was chosen for his robe, combined with off-white for the collar and sleeves. The off-white color is applied using a technique of painting and erasing that increases the effect of depth in the fabric. Of course, a special mention is deserved for Grogu's eyes, the only detail for which glazed effects were used, with the goal of making this gaze more intense and alive. Don't miss your chance to add the galaxy's cutest creature to your Star Wars collection today!"