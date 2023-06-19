Posted in: Collectibles, Funko | Tagged: funko, my hero academia

Funko Announces More Pops Vinyls for My Hero Academia

Coming right out of the hit anime series of My Hero Academia some brand new Pop Vinyls are on the way from the world of Funko

My Hero Academia fans can rejoice as a new set of Pop Vinyl from Funko are on the way. In this day and age, the Era of Pops is seemingly nonexistent. There it's just too much on the market it is almost impossible to keep up with. However, select fandoms seem to thrive, especially with collectibles for hit anime series. My Hero Academia is still one of those ones going strong, and a new set of Pops is finally here. This wave consists of standard and Glow in the Dark variants for most, as well as a chase, an exclusive, and a long-awaited student of Class 1A.

Izuki Midoriya (Blackwhip) Glow in the Dark – PX Previews Exclusive

Fumikage Tokoyami (Fallen Angel) Glow in the Dark – AAA Anime Exclusive

Shoto Todoroki Volcano X Exclusive

Tenya Iida (Recipro Burst) Glow in the Dark – Brad's Toys & Collectibles Exclusive

Denki Kaminari Glow in the Dark – Amazon Exclusive

Momo Yaoyorozu with Cannon

Himiko Toga – Funko Shop Exclusive

Hitoshi Shinso (Hero Course) Unmasked Chase Variant



"Time for a quiz! Which of the new My Hero Academia Pops! will you add to your collection? With new heroes-in-training like Pop! Hitoshi Shinso and fan favorites like Pop! Fumikage Tokoyami and Pop! Izuku Midoriya you're bound to find your hero-to-be."

It is nice to see Class 1A thrive at Funko, and Denki Kaminari has needed a Pop Vinyl for years now. It is crazy that so many glow in the dark variants are getting released in this set, as there are still waiting plenty of class members that still need Pops. Funko really needs to put the pedal to the metal and give fans releases for Koji Yoda, Aikido Sato, Mezo Shoji, Santa Sero, Toru Hagakure, and Minoru Mineta. We have seen members for Class 1B before even getting a complete roster for 1A, which is still boggling. These releases are nice; they give fans some new releases, and one new character and will fill that My Hero scratch til Season 7. Pre-orders are live for most of the non-retailer exclusives right here, and see your eyes peeled for those exclusives.

