Looney Tunes x IT Crossover Figure Set Revealed by Beast Kingdom

Beast Kingdom is back with another WB 100th anniversary collector set with the Looney Tunes crossing over with the world of IT

Beast Kingdom is celebrating the 100th Anniversary of Warner Bros. with a brand new and very interesting release. Two universes collide, with the Looney Tunes crossing over with the horror of the IT series. Bugs Bunny takes on the role of Georgie, featuring that iconic red balloon with his signature raincoat. Daffy Duck suits up as the one and only Pennywise the Clown with a red balloon and wild sculpt. This is a collab I thought would never exist, and here it is in all of its glory, and it will be a necessary addition for any Looney Tunes or It fan. It is doubtful fans will see a collab like this again, so be sure to snag up this special set while you can. The 100th Anniversary of Warner Bros. Studios Series: IT x Looney Tunes is priced at $33.99. They are set to haunt your dreams in November 2023, and pre-orders are live here. For more Looney Tunes crossover collectibles, be sure to check out these DC Comics statues here.

Beast Kingdom Debuts Looney Tunes x IT Crossover Set

"Celebrate 100 years of Warner Bros. with an incredible new crossover collection from Beast Kingdom's Mini Egg Attack series! This release showcases two iconic characters from the Looney Tunes and IT series: Bugs Bunny and Pennywise the Clown. Bugs Bunny takes on the appearance of the Little Boy from IT, while Daffy Duck undergoes a startling transformation into Pennywise himself."

"The figurines capture the essence of these characters, complete with iconic elements like the infamous red balloon and a yellow raincoat. These small yet intricately detailed figurines offer the perfect way to commemorate 100 years of Warner Bros. magic! Order them exclusively from an official Beast Kingdom outlet and bring home a touch of horror magic today!"

