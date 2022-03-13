Hard Mountain Dew is Truly the Next Level of Hard Soda – Taste Test

It was not long ago that news broke that the first couple of states would finally be getting shipments of the new Hard Mountain Dew. This long-rumored and teased product gives +21 members of Dew Nation a ride on the wild side with alcoholic versions of the iconic soda. Three states are already supposed to have this new Booze Dew on shelves, with Tennessee, Florida, and Iowa. More states are expected to get a shipment of these Harder Soda's throughout the year, with a whole North America release from The Boston Beer Company. Thanks to our friends at Mountain Dew, we were able to get our hands on these devilish delights. Not only was the presentation the next level, I think this is the next level of Hard Soda with some of the big leagues stepping into the game.

Dewhibition Ends At Last!

Not many people know that Mountain Dew was originally intended to be a mixer for spirits back in the day. At long last, the drink is returning to its roots wot the release of Hard Mountain Dew, and it comes in four sinful flavors. Just like regular Dew, some iconic flavors make a return with the Original, Watermelon (Major Melon), Black Cherry, and Baja Blast. Arriving in a fantastic wooden box, the presentation alone of the ending of Dehibition was incredible, making me pretty excited to crack open each can. So these cans will come in a 12-pack at 12oz with 3 cans of each flavor as well as solo releases in 24oz. Each can of Hard Mountain Dew features 5% ABV, zero caffeine, only 100 calories, and zero sugar.

I am an avid Mountain Dew drinker, and every time I see a new flavor just have to try it. However, I have never been a fan of the original flavor and prefer the flavored stuff which does play a big part in the Hard Mountain Dew release. I do have my rankings of the flavors which are from best to least favorite with Watermelon, Baja Blast, Black Cherry, and Original. I can sum up each can starting with the standard that is simply spiked Mountain Dew with more alcohol taste that far surpassed that loving Dew favor. That all changes with the rest with Black Cherry, which is loaded with flavor and is super sweet, and that is crazy for it having Zero Sugar. It does have a nice flavor and is quite similar to the Mtn Dew Kickstart, but it is nothing special compared to a Mike's Hard Black Cherry.

The last two Hard Mountain Dew flavors are the cans that really change the game for Hard Soda. Baja Blast is an iconic Mtn Dew flavor that is exclusive to Taco Bell but usually gets a special can release in the summer. Hard Mountain Dew takes this flavor and creates the perfect blend of taking it up a notch with the favor of Baja Bast, but with a kick of that Hard Soda taste. However, Watermelon comes in at Number One for "Major" reasons as it tastes exactly like the new Major Melon Mountain Dew, and I could not even taste alcoholic content, making this a delicious and next level for the Hard Soda game. This is the exact idea that fans are thinking they think about a Hard Soda; it is an alcoholic version of a tasty soda without compromising flavor for alcoholic content.

Mountain Dew already has a major following, and a lot of us have grown up with this soda going us all kinds of memories. Gamers and fans will definitely not want to miss out on trying this new Hard Mountain Dew. This ain't no Pale Ale or Budlight flavor, and it would fall along the lines of Mike's Hard Lemonade, but it captures that Dew tastes you want. The Boston Beer Company and PepsiCo have a big hit over here and can easily change up that Hard Soda game with an actual major soda company entering the fold. Dew Nation members 21 and older can find located the nearest Hard Dew location right here and keep an eye out for nationwide reuse throughout 2022.