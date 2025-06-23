Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: g.i. joe, Super 7

Super7 Debuts G.I. Joe ReAction+ Cobra-La (Movie Collection) Figure

Yo Joe! The heroes and villains from the G.I. Joe Universe has returned with a new set of collectibles from Super 7

Article Summary Super7 unveils new G.I. Joe ReAction+ Cobra-La Royal Guard figure inspired by G.I. Joe: The Movie

3.75" figure features classic O-Ring design, 12 points of articulation, and scythe accessory

Army building figure helps collectors expand their Cobra forces with movie-accurate details

Available now for $20 on Super7's website with full-color illustrated blistered card back

Super7 has revealed a new wave of ReAction+ G.I. Joe figures inspired by G.I. Joe: The Movie. This new set included a new army building figure to help enhance your sssssinster Cobra army as the Cobra-La rises. Cobra-La is an ancient civilization that predates humanity, and they are found deep beneath the Himalayas. Their society is ruled by the serpentine overlord Golobulus, who has now manipulated Cobra Commander into helping launch their plan to release deadly spore pods into Earth's atmosphere. It is now up to the Joes to take down this deadly new threat, but the Cobra-La Royal Guards are here to stop them.

This new Super7 ReAction+ figure stands 3.75" tall, has 12 points of articulation, and features that classic O-Ring design. These guards only come with scythe accessories, but that is all they need to get their point across. A new full-color and illustrated blistered card back is also featured here for this army-building release. Be on the lookout for the other G.I. Joe: The Movie ReAction+ figures, also releasing with Jinx and Lt. Flacon. Collectors can purchase this new G.I. Joe ReAction+ (Movie Collection) right now for $20 through Super7 online.

G.I. Joe ReAction+ Wave 04 – Cobra-La (Movie Collection)

"The fanatical enforcers of Cobra-La are ready to strike! Inspired by G.I. Joe: The Movie, this 3.75" scale G.I. Joe ReAction+ Figure brings the sinister soldier to life with movie-accurate sculpt and paint details and comes armed with a lethal scythe accessory, all packaged on an illustrated, full-color blistered card back. Designed to look and feel like the vintage toys from the early '80s, this throwback figure also features O-Ring construction and 12 points of articulation for ultimate posability! This fearsome warrior is prepared to defend Cobra-La's dark secrets at any cost—add one, or an entire army, to your collection today!"

