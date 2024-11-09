Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Harley Quinn Gets Jokerized with McFarlane Toys Newest Exclusive

Return to the DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they unveiled a new set of DC Comics figures inspired by the madness of the Joker

Article Summary Harley Quinn returns in a vibrant Joker-inspired purple and green harlequin outfit.

Exclusive Jokerized Harley collectible available now at Target for $24.99.

Figure includes a mallet, playing cards, art card, card holder, and display base.

7” detailed figure with up to 22 articulation points for dynamic posing.

Harley Quinn debuted all the way back in 1992 with Batman: The Animated Series. She was originally intended to just be a sidekick and romantic interest for the Joker, but would become a fan favorite and able to stand on her own outside of the Clown Prince of Crime. Harley was once Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychiatrist who unfortunately fell in love with the Joker while treating him at Arkham Asylum. Well, her love continues as the Joker gets her a new DC Multiverse figure as part of the ongoing Jokerized figures from McFarlane Toys. Harley Quinn is back in her animated design but with some new colors inspired by the Joker with a purple and green harlequin outfit. Besides her new colors, she will also come with her signature mallet and Joker-inspired playing cards, a collectible art card, a card holder, and a display base. Nothing can stop the Joker's madness at McFarlane Toys and this new Jokerized Harley Quinn is arriving exclusive to Target Stores now for $24.99.

Jokerized Harley Quinn (Animated) – Target Exclusive

"When she first met The Joker™, Dr. Harleen Quinzel™ was his psychiatrist at Arkham Asylum™. Instead of treating her patient, she fell in love with him and became his prankster partner in crime known as Harley Quinn™. Although mentally unhinged, Harley is highly intelligent. She's a skilled gymnast and her agility makes her an adept fighter. Like The Joker, she uses a variety of weaponized gag props in her chaos-creating crimes!"

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Harley Quinn features "JOKERIZED" deco

Includes Jokerized accessories: a Mallet art card, 4 playing cards, collector card holder and display base

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

