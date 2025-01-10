Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: dc comics, harley quinn, Sideshow Collectibles

Harley Quinn Returns to Mischief with New Sideshow Collectibles Statue

Harley Quinn has arrived for chaos as Sideshow Collectibles debuts their latest Premium Format Figure as she returns to red and black

Article Summary Harley Quinn returns in a new Sideshow statue, rocking her classic red and black look.

The 19.3” tall figure captures Harley's iconic playfulness and chaotic spirit.

Sideshow's detailed craftsmanship makes this piece a standout in any DC collection.

Pre-orders are open now, with payment plans available for the $700 statue, shipping October 2025.

Harley Quinn was first introduced in Batman: The Animated Series, and since then, she has evolved into one of DC Comics' most antiheroes. From live-action to her very own cartoon, this chaotic clown has been an iconic part of Batman and the Joker. Sideshow Collectibles is now giving Harley her very own Premium Format Figure that comes in at 19.3" tall. The Clown Princess of Crime is depicted in her classic red and black DC Comics skin-tight suit. From the ruffles to her mighty hammer, Harley Quinn is ready to make a statement in Gotham and your DC Comics collection with this statue. She is even displayed on a themed base that shows off her logo, autograph, and a kiss for good luck. Sideshow Collectibles did an incredible job bringing this antihero to life with impressive craftsmanship that will surely make this a centerpiece of any display. A piece like this is not a cheap release, though, and Sideshow has her priced at $700, but payment plans are offered. Pre-orders are already live through Sideshow Collectibles with an October 2025 release.

Sideshow Debuts Harley Quinn Premium Format Figure

"You think I do what I'm told!? I'm Harley freaking Quinn!" Sideshow presents the Harley Quinn™ Premium Format™ Figure, a comic-inspired variant of the long sold-out Harley Quinn: Hell on Wheels Premium Format Figure. This DC collectible is real sweet on ya."

"Measuring 19.3" tall, 10.1" wide, and 7.3" deep, the Harley Quinn Premium Format Figure showcases the character in her classic harlequin costume. Simultaneously sweet and sinister, the Clown Princess of Crime throws a big smooch over her shoulder. She balances on her tippy toes while holding an oversized hammer, poise and posture reminding everyone that this doctor is both physically and morally flexible. Inquiring minds want to know … will she smack you with the mallet or with a kiss? With Harley Quinn, anything is possible"!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!