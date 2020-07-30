Harry Potter Gets Holiday Themed Funko Pops Coming Soon

A cool winter breeze is coming from Funko as more Pop vinyls get a holiday spin. This time we are heading to the wizarding world of Harry Potter. Funko has unveiled 5 new Pops this time with some fan-favorite characters. Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Albus Dumbledore, and Hagrid. Each one is packed with holiday cheer and ready for the upcoming winter. This is a set of Funko Pops that really fits the Holiday theme. Many of the Harry Potter films take place over Christmas so these are a great addition to the Harry Potter line in general. Hagrid finally returns with a new Pop and will have some snow on him. He will be coming in at 6" tall so he will be the right size for your collection. Dumbledore seems to be the most holiday themes one as he is featured in an outfit similar to the big guy, Santa Claus.

Each Harry Potter character except Hagrid will also be getting a Pocket Pop. 4 keychains will be released and ready for your wizarding collection. Harry Potter has so Pops in their series so these will be nice figures for dedicated fans to add. These ones do not stand out too much compared to others like the Marvel or Star Wars with added Christmas lights or antler attachments. This whole set is a nice reveal and fans will happily look forward to their release this fall. These are all set as common releases and they can all be found here. They are set to release in October 2020 so make sure you get your orders in. Don't forget to check out all of the recently announced DC Comics holiday Pops that will feature a Jack Frost themed Joker.

"Wrap Up Some Fun Presents: Funko Pop! Harry Potter Holiday."