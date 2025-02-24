Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

New Batman 1989 DC Multiverse Coming Soon from McFarlane Toys

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they debut a new set of Batman figures capturing his legacy in cinema

Article Summary Explore the DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys' new Batman 1989 action figure release.

Inspired by Tim Burton's film, this Batman features a gothic design with iconic accessories.

Includes 5 extra hands, Batarang, grapnel launcher, ninja wheels, and a posable fabric cape.

Available online and in stores now for $24.99 with pre-orders set for March 2025 release.

McFarlane Toys is returning to 1989 with a brand new Batman figure featuring Tim Burton's Batman film. Batman 1989 brought a darker, more gothic tone to the Caped Crusader, stepping away from the campy 1966 TV series. The film starred Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman, the protector of Gotham, and a new villain arrives, The Joker, played by Jack Nicholson. We have seen a few other 1989 figures in the past with a Batmobile bundle, a modern version from The Flash, and then the version included in the Six Movie Bat Legacy Collection. However, the DC Multiverse is ever ending and Batman is back with a new solo release that is loaded with some impressive accessories.

Batman will include five extra hands, along with his signature Batarang, a grapnel launcher, and ninja wheels. The Caped Crusader will also have a fabric cape that can be posed just like in the film, with some included rods. Save Gotham at all costs, and this figure will help you do just that, as collectors can purchase one now for $24.99. These figures are starting to pop up in-stock online and in Target Stores right now, with other sites offering pre-orders with a March 2025 release.

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse – Batman (1989)

"Having witnessed his parents' brutal murder as a child, millionaire philanthropist BRUCE WAYNE fights crime in GOTHAM CITY disguised as BATMAN, a costumed hero who strikes fear into the hearts of villains. But when a deformed madman who calls himself THE JOKER seizes control of GOTHAM CITY'S criminal underworld, BATMAN must face his most ruthless nemesis ever while protecting both his identity and his love interest, reporter VICKI VALE."

BATMAN as featured in the theatrical film BATMAN (1989).

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Feaures large soft goods cape.

Accessories include 5 extra hands, Batarang, grapnel launcher, 2 ninja wheels, remote, rods to flare cape and display base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!