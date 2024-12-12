Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: harry potter, lego

Harry Potter Joins the Hogwarts Dueling Club with New LEGO Set

The world of LEGO continues to expand as a new collection of building sets are on the way including a new Harry Potter set

Article Summary Harry Potter LEGO set brings the Dueling Club to life with 158 pieces and iconic minifigures.

Recreate the thrilling duel between Harry and Draco with magical spell elements and interactive play.

Set combines with Hogwarts Castle sets to expand your wizarding world model collection.

Available January 2025 for $24.99, featuring collectible Hogwarts portraits and fun battle mechanics.

LEGO is returning to Hogwarts with a brand new magical Harry Potter set as Dueling Club is in session. The Dueling Club was a memorable event seen in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, showcasing the art of magical combat. Organized by Professor Lockhart, with Snape's reluctant assistance, the club aims to teach students defensive spells. Justice on screen, this set captured the rivalry between Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy with the simple 158-piece set. Four LEGO minifigures are included with Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy, who each get a wand and magical spell, as well as the legendary Gilderoy Lockhart and Severus Snape.

Malfoy is depicted using Serpensortia to conjure a snake once again, kicking off Harry's surprising tales to speak Parseltongue. The set will feature a battle platform with a fun minifigure-toppling function, and the set will combine with the previous Hogwarts Castle sets to continue to create the biggest model to date. Witches and wizards can attend Dueling Club in January 2025 for $24.99, and the set can be seen at the LEGO Store.

LEGO Harry Potter – Hogwarts Castle: Dueling Club

"Play out a spellbinding Dueling Club scene from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets™ with this LEGO® Harry Potter™: Hogwarts™ Castle wizard toy (76441) for ages 8 and up. It features a buildable battle platform for 2 minifigures – push the steps at either end to topple the minifigure opposite – plus 1 of 14 collectible Hogwarts portraits to display above the buildable fireplace."

4 LEGO® Harry Potter™ characters – Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy™ minifigures, each with a wand and magical spell elements, plus Gilderoy Lockhart™ and Severus Snape™ minifigures

Magical adventure playset – This building toy features a decorated battle platform with a minifigure-toppling function (push the steps at either end to topple the opponent) and a fireplace

1 of 14 collectible Hogwarts™ portraits – This LEGO® Harry Potter™ dueling club building toy includes 1 of 14 random Hogwarts portrait elements to display above the fireplace

