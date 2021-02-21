Ron Weasley Plays Chess With New Harry Potter Iron Studios Statue

Things are about to get magical as Iron Studios announces their newest statue from Harry Potter and the Philosopher Stone. Ron Weasley attempts to get past the gigantic Board of Wizard's Chess as he mounts the black knight. Iron Studios captures one of the final trials Harry must get through to find out the secrets of the Philosopher stone. Packed with detail and standing 13.7 inches tall, this Harry Potter statue brings Wizard's Chess to life right before your eyes. The Harry Potter and the Philosopher Stone Ron Weasley at the Wizard Chess Deluxe Art Scale 1/10 Statue from Iron Studios will be priced at $299.99. He is set to get a checkmate in December 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Do not forget to check out some of the other magical Harry Potter statues also coming from Iron Studios.

"Mounted on a huge black steed in battle armor, represented by a statue that is part of a realistic chess game, the little boy with red hair, Ronald Bílius Weasley, better known as Ron or Rony, shrewdly looks at the scenery in front of him, analyzing all the possibilities to win the deadly Wizard's Chess. An enchanted version of the classic board game, in Wizard's Chess, the pieces move by themselves when they receive a command from the player, and in a barbaric way, they destroy the opponent's defeated piece. Ron, who is best friends with Harry Potter and Hermione Granger, has great knowledge of chess, and this skill was of great importance in "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone", in the scene that is now replicated in the "Ron Weasley at the Wizard Statue" Chess Deluxe Art Scale 1/10 – Harry Potter ", adding another historical moment of the saga in the line of statues of Harry Potter, from Iron Studios."