Hasbro Announces HasLab Transformers Victory Saber Campaign

Galactic adventures come home as Hasbro announces their next Transformers HasLab campaign. Coming out of the Japanese anime, Fight! Super Robot Lifeform Transformers: Victory, Victory Saber comes the one and only Victory Saber. Japan canon is finally coming to the Transformers line, and fans could not be happier as the ultimate defender of justice arrives. The Hasbro HasLab campaign comes with 4 figures with a 1-inch Brain of Courage Brainmaster figure, 5-inch Autobot Saber figure, 8.5-inch V-Star jet, and 7.5-inch Victory Leo figure.

Hasbro has only revealed the unpaired designs for each of these figures, but all four Transformers figures will transform. All four figures will have the ability to form together into the Supreme Commander of the Autobots and the Leader of the Galactic Defense Force. More details and images will get revealed as HasLab goes on with a goal of 11,000 backers. So far, Victory Saber has +4,000 backers, and the campaign is set to stay open until October 10, 2021. Fans can join the galactic fight here, and let's pump those numbers up to unlock some of the Tier upgrades.

"Supreme Commander of the Autobots. Leader of the Galactic Defense Force. The greatest swordsman in the universe. The stars have aligned for the latest Transformers HasLab project: Victory Saber. From the Japanese anime, Fight! Super Robot Lifeform Transformers: Victory, Victory Saber is famous for his unwavering devotion to justice for all lifeforms and fighting for lasting peace throughout the cosmos. This is your chance to make Hasbro history and introduce Japanese canon into the Transformers line for the first time in 30 years."

"Hasbro Pulse invites you to bring the ultimate defender of justice into the line, with all of the iconic features and details fans love from the Transformers mainline. Let's say go!"

1-inch Brain of Courage Brainmaster figure

5-inch Autobot Saber figure

8.5-inch V-Star jet

7.5-inch Victory Leo figure

Sword of Justice accessory

Includes: 3 figures, jet, accessory, and instructions.

Ages 15 and up

