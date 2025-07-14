Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Comics, spider-man

Hasbro Announces New Hellfire Gala Spider-Man Marvel Legends Figure

Hasbro is bringing the Hellfire Gala to life as they surprised fans with a new comic book inspired Spider-Man Marvel Legends figure

Exclusive to Walmart Collector Con, this 6-inch figure features premium articulation and four accessories.

Spider-Man's stylish Hellfire Gala suit was designed in-universe by mutant fashionista Jumbo Carnation.

Pre-orders launch July 24, 2025, for $24.99, with more Marvel Legends exclusives expected at the event.

The Hellfire Gala is an annual Marvel Comics event that debuted in 2021 and quickly became one of the most stylish and socially charged happenings in the X-Men universe. Set on the mutant island of Krakoa, the gala brings together superheroes, politicians, celebrities, and cosmic entities for a night of diplomacy, drama, and high fashion. Each year, mutant designers, often led by Emma Frost, craft unforgettable ensembles that reflect the wearer's powers, personality, and status. In 2022, Spider-Man got a new costume for the Hellfire Gala, and now Hasbro is adding it to their Marvel Legends line.

Releasing as a Walmart Collector Con exclusive, Spider-Man is ready for his time in the spotlight, showcasing his fancy new suit. He will feature the new Marvel Legends packaging with a variety of swappable hands. It would be a fun idea to see Hasbro bring more Hellfire Gala outfits to life, so fingers crossed we can see more in the future. Pre-orders are set to arrive at Walmart on July 24, 2025, for $24.99. Be on the lookout for more Marvel Legends exclusives dropping during the event to life the War Machine vs. Omega Red 2-Pack.

Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man Hellfire Gala

"Spider-Man swings an invite to the X-Men's Hellfire Gala—the biggest mutant celebration in the Marvel Universe—donning a couture costume courtesy of mutant fashion designer Jumbo Carnation. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Spider-Man Hellfire Gala figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel action figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's X-Men: Hellfire Gala comics."

"The Spider-Man Hellfire Gala action figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs and comes with 4 accessories: 2 alternate THWIP hands, and 2 wall-crawling hands. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Look for more Spider-Man and X-Men-inspired Marvel Legends Series figures to build your own Marvel Comics Multiverse (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

