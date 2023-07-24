Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, sdcc, star wars

Hasbro Announces New Star Wars: Rebels TVC Figures with Thrawn

Hasbro has unveiled some new Star Wars figures at San Diego Comic Con 2023 and pre-orders have arrived from across the galaxy

Hasbro has left its mark at San Diego Comic Con 2023 this year as they debut a brand new The Vintage Collection HasLab. The Ghost is flying on in from the upcoming series Star Wars: Ahsoka, which can be seen here. However, the Rebels crew has not made their way to Hasbro's 3.75" line yet, and the Ghost HasLab is giving fans just that. On top of that, Hasbro has unveiled some new solo Star Wars: Rebels TVC releases, including the arrival of Thrawn. Oddly enough, this card back features an animated callback to the series, which is a nice touch. It would not be too hard to imagine other characters from the show will be arriving later on with the same style of packaging. This Thrawn is nicely crafted, is packed with detail, and will be accompanied by his very own blaster. Collects can pre-order Thrawn today right here for $16.99, and he is set for a December 2023 release.

"Celebrate the legacy of Star Wars with premium 3.75-inch scale vehicles, playsets, and action figures for adults and kids alike from Star Wars The Vintage Collection. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) Inspired by Star Wars: Rebels, this Star Wars The Vintage Collection 3.75-inch-scale Grand Admiral Thrawn figure makes a great gift for Star Wars fans and collectors."

STAR WARS: REBELS: This Grand Admiral Thrawn 3.75-inch action figure (9.5 cm) is inspired by the Star Wars: Rebels animated series — a great gift for Star Wars collectors and fans ages 4 and up

CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORY: This Star Wars: Rebels action figure comes with a blaster accessory

PREMIUM DESIGN & ARTICULATION: The Grand Admiral Thrawn Star Wars action figure is highly articulated with fully poseable head, arms, and legs ideal for play or display

KENNER-INSPIRED PACKAGING: Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s Star Wars collectibles, The Vintage Collection features Kenner branding and package design

GRAND ADMIRAL THRAWN: Grand Admiral Thrawn, a male Chiss tasked with dismantling the rebellion on Lothal, was known for his brilliant strategic mind and ruthlessness

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!