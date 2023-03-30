Hasbro Celebrates Avengers 60th Anniversary with Iron Man (Model 01) Hasbro is giving collectors a blast from the past as Tony Stark is back in his Model 01 suit for a new Iron Man celebration figure

It was not long ago that Hasbro gave fans a look at some of their upcoming Avengers 60th Anniversary figures. A set of 10 items will be arriving, capturing iconic heroes and events from throughout the legacy of the Avengers at Marvel Comics. 60 years is a long time, and pre-orders are finally starting to arrive for this special lineup, and Iron Man is kicking it off. The Marvel Legends Series Iron Man (Model 01) Figure has finally landed, putting Tony Stark in the armor that started it all. This bulk set of armor is packed with detail and will be a must own addition to any Iron Man Hall of Armor collection. He will include swappable hands and rocket booster effects for his feet. Iron Man will be packed in a slick all-white Marvel Legends windowless bo and will get a $27.99 price. Pre-orders are already live right here, and he is set to arrive in August 2023.

Marvel Legends Iron Man (Model 01) Has Landed at Hasbro

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Iron Man (Model 01) and other action figures from the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) When Billionaire Industrialist Tony Stark dons a sophisticated armor of his own design, he becomes a living high-tech weapon and the world's greatest human fighting machine — the Invincible Iron Man."

Includes: figure and 6 accessories

AVENGERS 60TH ANNIVERSARY: This Iron Man (Model 01) action figure is inspired by the character's first appearance in Tales of Suspense comics and makes a great addition to any collection of Marvel Legends action figures

COMIC-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This collectible Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure comes with 6 accessories, including alternate hands and blast effects

PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: Marvel fans and collectors can display this fully articulated 6-inch scale action figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collection

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF COLLECTIBLES: Look for more entertainment-inspired Marvel Legends action figures to build your own Marvel Multiverse of 6 inch action figures (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)