Hasbro Celebrates Spider-Man 60 Years with Silk & Doc Ock 2-Pack

This year kicks off 60 years since the Amazing Spider-Man first debuted in Marvel Comics back in 1962 with Amazing Fantast #15. From themed variants, special comics releases, and even new collectibles, this year is all about the iconic wall crawler. Hasbro is kicking off their Spider-Man 60th Anniversary celebration with the release of a brand new Marvel Legend 2-Pack set. Spidey's wall crawling friend/ ex Silk and the one and only Doctor Octopus! The set will include 9 accessories, which have yet to be revealed, but both figures are getting new head sculpts from previous releases. Unlike the previous release, Doctor Octopus will not have wired arms, and Silk features her updated haircut. This is an excellent Marvel Legends release that brings back iconic and quite pricey third-party selling Spider-Man characters. The Doc Ock and Silk Hasbro 2-Pack are priced at $55.99, set to release in October 2022, and pre-orders are live here.

"Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man 60th Anniversary Marvel's Silk and Doctor Octopus 2-Pack 6-inch Action Figures, 9 Accessories (Amazon Exclusive)

MARVEL COMICS-INSPIRED DESIGN: Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this 6-inch scale 60th Anniversary Marvel's Silk and Doctor Octopus 2-pack inspired by the characters' appearances in Marvel Comics!

PREMIUM POSABILITY AND ARTICULATION: This 6-inch Legends Series Marvel's Silk and Doctor Octopus figure 2-pack feature extensive articulation, offering dynamic posability with other Marvel Legends figures.

CLASSIC DOC OCK: This 6-inch Doctor Octopus figure features deco and inspired by his classic Marvel comics appearance, his iconic tentacles, and alternate head and hand accessories!

SILKEN WEBSLINGER: This 6-inch Marvel's Silk features the deco inspired by the character's classic Marvel comics costume, and includes alternate masked head and alternate hands accessories!

SPIDER-MAN 60th ANNIVERSARY FIGURES: Look for other Hasbro Marvel Legends Series figures celebrating 60 amazing years of Spider-Man! (Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"