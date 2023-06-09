Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: Beast Wars, hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Debuts Another Transformers Takara Tomy Beast Wars 2-Pack

Enter the jungle with Hasbro once again as they import another Japanese Transformers set featuring Tigatron vs. Blackarachnia

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has finally arrived in theaters giving fans a new live-action event. It looks like the iconic Beast Wars heroes are finally hitting the big screen, but Hasbro is giving collectors a blast from the past. Releasing as part of their imported Takara Tomy series, a new Transformers 2-Pack has arrived. It is Tigatron vs. Blackarachnia as the battle for the jungle rages on with this shit featuring designs inspired by the Beast Wars: Transformers animated series. Both figures will feature their classic anymore to robot-converting ability as well as themed accessories. The special set will feature original packaging with Japanese language instructions staying true to its original release. Beast Wars electors cannot ask for a better release, and pre-orders are already live for $64.99. Transformers Tigatron vs. Blackarachnia can be found right here with a February 2024 release, and another 2-pack can be seen here.

Transformers BWVS-04 Tigatron vs. Blackarachnia 2-Pack

"Bring the ultimate Transformers experience to your collection with Takara Tomy Transformers BWVS-04 Tigatron vs. Blackarachnia 2-Pack! These adult collectible Transformers action figures for adults feature authentic Takara Tomy design and deco. The figure is showcased in premium deco and detail and comes in its original packaging with Japanese-language instructions."

Includes 2 figures, 2 accessories, and instructions.

AUTHENTIC TAKARA TOMY DESIGN: This Transformers premium adult collectible BWVS-04 Tigatron vs. Blackarachnia 2-Pack is an authentic Takara Tomy product as sold in Japan, inspired by the Beast Wars: Transformers animated series

animated series 2 FIGURES WITH ICONIC MODES: This 2-pack includes Tigatron and Blackarachnia figures with premium deco and details. Tigatron figure converts from robot to tiger mode, and the Blackarachnia figure converts from robot to spider mode

PREMIUM ACCESSORIES: The Tigatron figure comes with a blaster accessory. The Blackarachnia figure comes with a missile cannon accessory

HIGH ARTICULATION FOR POSES: Tigatron and Blackarachnia action figures are fully jointed and highly articulated, allowing for intricate posability in action poses

ORIGINAL PACKAGING AND INSTRUCTIONS: This Transformers action figure 2-pack comes with original packaging and Japanese-language instructions

