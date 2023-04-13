Transformers Rhinox vs. Predacon Scorponok 2-Pack Arrives from Hasbro The Beasts rage on as Hasbro is back with another Transformers Takara Tomy release with two legendary characters

It looks like Transformers fans are set to return to the era of Beast Wars once again with Hasbro. A brand new Transformers set has arrived with the Takara Tomy BWVS-02 Rhinox vs. Predacon Scorponok 2-Pack. This set is an authentic Takara Tomy product, just like it was bought right in Japan. Two legacy Beast Wars characters return with the Autobot Rhinox and his Rhinoceros mode and the Deception Scorponok and his Scorpion mode. The two figures feature their Transformers: Beast Wars animated designs and will feature original packaging and Japanese-language instructions. These Takara Tomy releases are always a blast and will be a must-have set for any dedicated Beast Wars fan. Hasbro has this Transformers 2-Pack set for a December 2023 release and priced at $55.99. Pre-orders are live right here, and they will stay open until May 12, 2023.

The Legacy of Beast Wars Continues with Hasbro

"Bring the ultimate Transformers experience to your collection with Takara Tomy Transformers BWVS-02 Rhinox vs. Predacon Scorponok 2-Pack! These Transformers collectible action figures for adults feature authentic Takara Tomy design and deco. These Transformers action figures are showcased in premium deco and detail and comes in its original packaging with Japanese-language instructions."

Includes 2 figures, 2 character cards, and instructions.

AUTHENTIC TAKARA TOMY DESIGN: This Transformers premium adult figure collectible BWVS-02 Rhinox vs. Predacon Scorponok 2-Pack is an authentic Takara Tomy product as sold in Japan

2 FIGURES WITH ICONIC MODES: Rhinox figure converts from robot to rhinoceros mode, and Predacon Scorponok figure converts from robot to scorpion mode

ANIMATION-INSPIRED DETAILS: This 2-pack includes Rhinox and Predacon Scorponok figures with premium deco and details inspired by the Beast Wars: Transformers animated series

HIGH ARTICULATION FOR POSES: Rhinox and Predacon Scorponok action figures are fully jointed and highly articulated, allowing for intricate posability in action poses

ORIGINAL PACKAGING AND INSTRUCTIONS: This Transformers collectible action figure 2-pack comes with original packaging and Japanese-language instructions