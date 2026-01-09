Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Debuts Exclusive The Transformers: The Movie Hot Rod Figure

Hasbro has debuted their new and exclusive Transformers Studio Series MTMTE Collection figure as Hot Rod races into action

Voyager Class Autobot Hot Rod stands 5.5 inches tall and features movie-accurate details and deco

Includes fan-favorite accessories: fishing rod, beam sword, shield, buzzsaw, Matrix of Leadership, and blasters

Transforms from robot to car in 29 steps; available at Target stores and online for $34.99 in March 2026

Hasbro has revealed a brand-new The Transformers: The Movie figure with the arrival of the Voyager Class Autobot Hot Rod. This collector-focused action figure commemorates the 40th anniversary of the classic 1986 animated film, featuring new film-themed accessories. Releasing as part of Hasbro's Studio Series, Hot Rod features screen-accurate designs and movie-inspired detail, and is ready to step up against Unicron after the loss of Optimus Prime. Coming in at roughly 5.5 inches, Hot Rod will be able to convert into his signature sports car mode in just 29 steps.

As for accessories, Hasbro was sure to include a nice variety, including a fishing rod, beam sword, shield, buzzsaw, Matrix of Leadership, and two blasters. Collectors can step into The Depths of Unicron with this impressive release, an exclusive Transformers figure available exclusively at Target Stores. Autobot Hot Rod is priced at $34.99, and he is expected to be released in March 2026 in Target Stores as well as online. Target pre-orders are always hit or miss, so be on the lookout for this fellow Autobot before the release date to score one for your collection. Roll Out!

The Transformers: The Movie Voyager Class Autobot Hot Rod

"Celebrate the 40-year anniversary of The Transformers: The Movie with the Transformers Studio Series MTMTE Collection Autobot Hot Rod action figure."

5.5-INCH THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE AUTOBOT HOT ROD ACTION FIGURE: This Transformers Studio Series Autobot Hot Rod figure is 5.5 inches (14 cm) tall in robot mode and features movie-inspired deco and details

CELEBRATE THE 40TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE MOVIE: Part of the Transformers MTMTE Collection to celebrate 40 years since the release of the fan-favorite animated film

CONVERT BETWEEN ROBOT AND CAR MODES: The Transformers action figure converts between modes in 29 steps

MOVIE-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES TO RECREATE ICONIC SCENES: Comes with a fishing rod, beam sword, shield, buzzsaw, Matrix of Leadership, and 2 blaster accessories

FAN-FAVORITE CHARACTER: Autobot Hot Rod must step up and defeat Unicron after the loss of Optimus Prime

