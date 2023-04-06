Hasbro Debuts Marvel Legends Secret Wars Dr. Doom and Captain Marvel New Marvel Legends figures are on the way as Hasbro celebrates the 60th Anniversary of the Avengers including a Secret Wars 2-Pack

Back in 1984, Marvel Comics debuted their impressive crossover comic book event, Secret Wars. This story brought some of Marvel's most popular superheroes together to team up and take on some of their biggest enemies. The idea behind the event was to sell toys as Marvel teamed up with Mattel to release all of your favorite heroes under one banner. To this day, Secret Wars figures are being created as pre-orders finally arrive for Hasbro's latest Marvel Legends 2-Pack. Releasing as part of their ongoing Avengers 60th Anniversary initiative, Doctor Doom and Captain Marvel are here.

Featuring their costumes from Marvel Comics Secret Wars, Victor Von Doom and Monica Rambeau are getting some brand-new figures. Monica is in her signature white and black Captain Marvel suit with winged features and just comes with swappable hands. Doctor Doom is ready to take on any hero in his path with this figure as he is pumped and ready for action. This cloakless Doom comes with a masked head, unmasked head, and Doom faceplate. He will make a delay figure for any Secret Was collection, and pre-orders are live right here for $49.99 with an August 2023 release date.

The Secret Wars Rages on with Hasbro's Marvel Legends

"Whisked to another planet by the mysterious Beyonder, Captain Marvel (Monica Rambeau) joins forces with fellow heroes in Secret Wars to stop Doctor Doom from becoming an all-powerful being. This collectible 6-inch -scale Marvel Legends Avengers 60th Anniversary action figure set is detailed to look like Captain Marvel and Doctor Doom characters from Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars comics, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Figures come with 6 accessories, including alternate hands for each figure, alternate unmasked Doctor Doom head, and Doctor Doom mask."

