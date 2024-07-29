Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe classified, hasbro

Hasbro Debuts New G.I. Joe Mad Marauders Sgt Slaughter Figure

Heroes from across the world unite to take down evil and tyranny and Hasbro has unveiled new G.I. Joe Classified are on the way

Article Summary Hasbro introduces G.I. Joe Classified Series #129: Mad Marauders Sgt Slaughter, releasing September 2024.

Sgt. Slaughter transitions from WWE to G.I. Joe, bringing his tough wrestling persona to the franchise.

This new G.I. Joe figure includes 18 accessories like swappable hands, boxing gloves, and a duffel bag.

Pre-orders for Sgt Slaughter are live on Hasbro Pulse for $34.99, featuring enhanced articulation and design.

Sgt. Slaughter, a real-life professional wrestler, made the transition from the WWF to the G.I. Joe universe in the mid-1980s. He was introduced as a special drill instructor for the G.I. Joe team, and Sgt. Slaughter brought his larger-than-life military wrestling persona to the animated series, comic books, and action figures. Voiced by the wrestler himself, this Joe was known for his tough-as-nails attitude and no-nonsense training methods. Slaughter even led the Joes in critical missions from time to time to help take down Cobra. This collaboration between Hasbro and WWF was groundbreaking, merging the worlds of wrestling and action figures in an incredible way. The legacy of this Joe Sergeant continues to live with the G.I. Joe Classified Series and a new release is coming soon with a Mad Marauders variant. Train your Joes and take the fight to Cobra with this new release that comes with seven swappable hands, boxing gloves, dumbbells, a duffel bag, a gun, and his very own action figure. The G.I. Joe Classified Series #129 Mad Marauders Sgt Slaughter is priced at $34.99. He is set for a September 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live with Hasbro Pulse

G.I. Joe Classified Series #129, Mad Marauders Sgt Slaughter

"G.I. Joe is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. The brave members of G.I. Joe are prepared to seek out Cobra in any environment on the planet."

YO JOE! G.I. JOE EXPLODES INTO A LARGER-THAN-LIFE ERA WITH 6 INCH ACTION FIGURES: The G.I. Joe Classified Series evolves the retro toy fans know and love into a highly articulated 6-inch (150 mm) scale with premium deco and detailing

CLASSIC MAD MARAUDERS SGT SLAUGHTER-INSPIRED DESIGN: Features a classic design updated to bring the G.I. Joe Drill Instructor into the modern era and 18 accessory pieces inspired by the character's rich history

