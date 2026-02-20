Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Debuts New Kranix The Transformers: The Movie Figure

The battle between good and evil continues as Hasbro has unveiled a new selection of Transformers figures for 2026

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new Studio Series Kranix figure inspired by The Transformers: The Movie for release in 2026.

Kranix, a rare Lithone survivor, features a detailed 5.5-inch design that converts into a spaceship in 20 steps.

This Deluxe Class Transformers figure includes movie-accurate details, poseability, and a blaster accessory.

Pre-orders are live on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, bringing an iconic movie moment to fans’ collections.

Hasbro has unveiled their new The Transformers: The Movie Apology Tour, as they say sorry for the drama of the iconic film. To apologize, a new set of Studio Series figures is coming to life, including the arrival of Kranix. Kranix plays a small role in The Transformers: The Movie as he is a civilian from the planet Lithone. When Unicron attacks Lithone, Kranix and his companion Arblus attempt to escape in a small spacecraft.

Sadly, Arblus is destroyed during the pursuit, and then Kranix is destroyed later on when Unicron deems him useless. His presence showed the power and might of Unicron, but Kranix lives again with a brand new 5.5" tall figure that can convert into a spaceship in just 20 steps. Kranix features a very unique design and will surely stand out in any Transformers collection, making him a perfect "apology" figure. Pre-orders for this Deluxe Class figure are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99 with a September 20206 release.

The Transformers: The Movie Deluxe Class Kranix

"Experience the epic action of THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE with the Deluxe Class Studio Series Kranix figure. The 5.5-inch figure converts from robot action figure to spaceship mode in 20 steps. With movie-inspired details, intricate poseability, and an attachable blaster accessory, this TRANSFORMERS Kranix action figure makes an awesome addition to any collection. Look for more TRANSFORMERS collectible toys (each sold separately, subject to availability) featuring favorite characters to create a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

Kranix figure from The Transformers: The Movie is 5.5 inches (14 cm) in robot mode and features movie-inspired deco and details.

The Transformers action figure converts from robot to spaceship in 20 steps.

Transformers Kranix figure features articulation for display-worthy poses.

Hot Rod and Kup encounter Lithonian Kranix when they are all captured by the Quintessons.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!