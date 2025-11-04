Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: dc comics, iron studios

DC Comics Lex Luthor Suits Up with New 1/10 Iron Studios Statue

Get ready to bless your shelf with some brand new collectibles as Iron Studios reveals new 1/10 statues for DC Comics

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a new DC Comics Lex Luthor 1/10 Art Scale statue, capturing his iconic mech suit look.

This detailed 11.5” collectible showcases Lex Luthor stepping from his green and purple armor in his workshop.

The statue includes references to Superman with kryptonite and Superman's ripped cape at Luthor’s feet.

Pre-orders for the Lex Luthor Unleashed statue are open now for $349.99, shipping September 2026.

Lex Luthor is one of Superman's greatest nemesis, and he first appeared in Action Comics #23 back in 1940. Created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Lex was originally just a mad scientist with a full head of red hair, but would evolve over the decades into one of DC Comics' most complex villains. In DC Comics' Silver Age, Lex's look would shift into the iconic bald genius who is obsessed with destroying Superman, whom he blames for his misfortunes. Since Lex Luthor has been a hero and villain inside the world of DC Comics, his hate for Superman is still there, and Iron Studios has captured just that.

A new 1/10 Art Scale DC Comics statue is on the way as Lex Luthor is unleashed and ready to take on the Man of Steel. Standing at 11.5" tall, Lex is featured stepping out of his iconic green and purple mech suit. The rest of the diorama features Lex's workshop, kryptonite, and even the ripped cape of Superman. A lot of detail was put into this statue, from the metallic suit's deco to the craftsmanship of the man inside and the surrounding equipment. Pre-orders for the DC Comics Lex Luthor Unleashed 1/10 Statue are already live for $349.99 with a September 2026 release.

Lex Luthor Unleashed – DC Comics – Deluxe Art Scale 1/10

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"From the world of DC Comics, Iron Studios presents the brilliant and ruthless mastermind Lex Luthor in his most powerful form — Lex Luthor Unleashed, captured in an extraordinary Deluxe Art Scale 1/10 statue. Wearing his high-tech war suit, Luthor stands ready to challenge Earth's greatest heroes, emanating confidence, intellect, and raw ambition."

