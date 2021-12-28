Hot Toys Debuts First Marvel Studios Eternals Figure with Thena

No matter what anyone says, Marvel Studios Eternals was an absolute blast to watch, and it shook up the MCU. The Celestials are real, and that means more cosmic threats are aware of Earth. Could the Judge send Galactus to end Earth? Only time will tell, and until then, you can start the Eternals Hot Toys collection. Then has been announced as the first Eternals figure to come out and with the mixed reviews, it is unclear if more will arrive, and I really hope they do. Standing 12" tall, Angelina Jolie enters the MCU as a badass warrior, and it can be shown with her 28 points of articulation. Then will come with a nice set of translucent weapons with two swords, a spear, shield, axe, dagger, as well as a display stand and swappable hands. Priced at $270, Eternals fans will not want to miss out on owning this beauty, and they can pre-order her here with a March 2023 release date.

"We have loved these people since the day we arrived." – Thena. As an Eternal, Thena is part of a group of ancient, immortal beings working on behalf of the cosmically powerful celestials to protect the universe. More comfortable in battle than anywhere else, Thena has the ability to use pure cosmic energy to form any handheld weapon she can think of is. She and the scattered Eternals must reunite in order to save the world from the Deviants in one last mission. Inspired by Marvel Studios' Eternals, Hot Toys is excited to present Thena – the fierce warrior as a 1/6th scale collectible figure with amazingly-detailed weapons she imagines with cosmic energy."

"Masterfully crafted based on the screen appearance of Angelina Jolie as Thena in Eternals, the figure features a newly developed head and blonde hair sculpture with stunning likeness, beautifully tailored suit and patterned armors in champagne gold color with metallic accent, her iconic weapons in translucent color with gold geometric patterns including a shield, an axe, a spear, a long sword, a short sword and a dagger; as well as a figure stand. Start your Eternal collection now by adding the new Thena collectible figure!"

The 1/6th scale Thena Collectible Figure specially features:

Newly developed head sculpt with authentic and detailed likeness of Angelina Jolie as Thena in Marvel Studios' Eternals

Movie-accurate facial expression and make-up

Highly detailed blonde hair sculpture

Body with over 28 points of articulation

Approximately 30 cm tall

Six (6) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of relax hands

One (1) pair of weapon holding hands

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted







Costume:

One (1) metallic gold and champagne colored one-piece outfit

One (1) belt with armor and skirt piece

One (1) set of patterned armors including chest armor, back armor, shoulder armors, forearm guards

One (1) pair of boots

Weapons:

One (1) shield

One (1) axe

One (1) spear

One (1) long sword

One (1) short sword

One (1) dagger

Accessories:

A themed figure stand with movie logo and character name plate