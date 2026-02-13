Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Marvel Legends, newlitg

Nineties Avengers Marvel Legends in The Daily LITG, 13th February 2026

Nineties Avengers Marvel Legends was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Hot demand for Nineties Avengers Marvel Legends dominates Bleeding Cool's most-read stories for February 2026

Explore the latest Marvel Legends releases, including a nostalgic Avengers 2-pack and exclusive Onslaught figure

Top comic news covers Star Wars vs Avengers rumors, Superman/Spider-Man variants, and more pop culture scoops

Historical LITG highlights reveal favorite comic headlines and Marvel Legends buzz from past years

Nineties Avengers Marvel Legends and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday

LITG one year ago, James Marsters on Buffy sequel

LITG two years ago… Marvel & DC Crossovers

LITG three years ago, Criminal Minds

LITG four years ago, The Swipe Files

LITG five years ago, Darth Vader and Doctor Doom

LITG six years ago – We Scooped Death Metal

And Green Lantern 2 was suffering.

LITG seven years ago, Deadpool Was Weapon 9

And Star Wars made a little return to Dark Horse.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Frédéric Moliérac of Panini Comics France

of Panini Comics France Joe Phillips of Mister Miracle, Timber Wolf, Star Trek, Doctor Who and Aliens.

of Mister Miracle, Timber Wolf, Star Trek, Doctor Who and Aliens. Dan Forcey , former VP of Platinum Studios

, former VP of Platinum Studios Barbara Kaalberg, comic book inker

comic book inker John A. Peck, underground comics artist

underground comics artist Stan Shaw, artist of Sunglasses After Dark.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

