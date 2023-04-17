PureArts Unleashes Nergigante with New Monster Hunter World Statue It is time to hunter monsters once again as PureArts unleahses the might and fury of the Nergigante with a new Monster Hunter World statue

The hunt is on as PureArts is taking gamers back to the hit video game Monster Hunter World with a new statue. The mighty Nergigante has been released, and hunters have answered the call with its incredible statue. PureArts has unleashed madness here with a 30" tall Nergigante statue that captures the beast's appearance right from Monster Hunter World. A lot of detail and craftsmanship was put into this statue showing off the enraged monster as well as Hunter and their Palico at its feet. This is a fan-favorite Elder Dragon, and PureArts has faithfully brought one to life, and Monster Hunter World fans will not want to miss out on this statue. The Nergigante is priced at a whopping $1,399, is set for a Q3 2024 release, and pre-orders are live right here. If you need more monsters for your collection, then be sure to all check out the PureArts statue of the venomous Pukei-Pukei from Capcom's hit game right here. Happy Hunting!

Enter the Monster Hunter World with PureArts Once Again

"Nergigante came here lookin' for a feast." – Admiral. Our second Monster Hunter World collectible captures everyone's favorite Elder Dragon, Nergigante. Standing at 30 inches tall in attack mode upon a crystal studded base, Nergigante is ready to strike a Hunter and their Palico. PUREARTS.COM EXCLUSIVE EDITION BONUS ITEM With a limitation of only 50 units, our PureArts Exclusive Edition includes a Nergigante emblem lithograph. Get ready for battle of a lifetime, Hunter!"

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS:

Polyresin sculpt of Nergigante with hyper-detailed textures

Towers at 30 inches in height

Includes Hunter with Palico in full Rathalos gear

Crystal studded rock-like base

PRODUCT DETAILS: