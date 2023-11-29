Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: Ahsoka, hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Debuts New Star Wars Clone Trooper 501st & 332nd Figure Set

Expand the Grand Army of the Republic with some brand new Star Wars collectibles from Hasbro featuring new Clone Troopers

The Clone Wars rages on as Hasbro unveils their latest Star Wars: The Black Series figure set. The legacy of the soldiers of the Republic is captured here with a special Phase I and Phase II Clone set. The 501st are front and center, starting with a return to the Battle of Genesis with a Phase I Lieutenant. Things then get full circle with the 332nd Clone Trooper from Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7 under the leadership of Ahsoka Tano. The Siege of Mandalore awaits with this deluxe set that captures a pivotal sequence from the hit Disney+ series Ahsoka. Both Cloen will have removable helmets as well as two sets of weapons with a blaster and a blaster rifle. Build up the Grand Army of the Republic with this set for $44.99, and it is set to be a Target Exclusive. Pre-orders will go live tomorrow at 1 PM EST on Target, with the Clone Trooper 2-Pack set for a Spring 2024 release.

Build Up Your Star Wars Clone Trooper Army with New 2-Pack

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CLONE TROOPER LIEUTENANT & 332ND AHSOKA'S CLONE TROOPER – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $44.99 / Available: Spring 2024). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CLONE TROOPER LIEUTENANT & 332ND AHSOKA'S CLONE TROOPER figure pack, inspired by the characters' appearances in STAR WARS: AHSOKA."'

"Throughout the Clone Wars, clone troopers fought Separatist battle droids across the galaxy. Though little Republic support could be spared in helping Ahsoka Tano assist a besieged Mandalore, a 501st clone trooper division pledged their loyalty to Ahsoka with repainted helmets. Fans and collectors can display these fully articulated figures featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes 2 figures and 6 entertainment-inspired accessories. Available for pre-order 11/29 at 1pm ET exclusively at Target."

