Hasbro Debuts Pricey $70 Carbonized Star Wars ROTJ Two Pack Set

Nothing can stop Hasbro's increased prices as they announce a brand new Star Wars The Black Series 2-Pack Set. Releasing as part of their Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary line, two figures are back once again. The Emperor's Royal Guard and TIE Fighter Pilot are back and getting a new Carbonized upgrade. Both figures will receive their own updated card back packaging with a nice tinted red and blue shine to them. The Royal Guard is getting a shiny scarlet deco with a pistol and spear access, as well as a nice fabric cloak. The Star Wars TIE Fighter Pilot is getting a nice midnight blue Carbonized deco and features his own blaster. These bad boys will cost a whopping $69.99 for the set and are an Amazon exclusive. Pre-orders will be going up sooner or later right here if you want to dish out the credits for them.

Carbonized Star Wars Has Never Looked So Expensive

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CARBONIZED COLLECTION ROYAL GUARD & PILOT – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: Coming Soon / Available: Spring 2023). Resplendent in crimson robes and armor, the Emperor's Royal Guard protected the Emperor. Imperial pilots were treated as expendable, but the Empire treated its TIE pilots as important parts of its war machine. STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with these premium 6-inch scale ROYAL GUARD & PILOT figures, inspired by the characters from STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI."

This Black Series action figure 2-pack is treated with a sleek metallic finish for premium figures that really stand out in any Star Wars fan's collection

These Emperor's Royal Guard & TIE Fighter Pilot action figures are inspired by Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

These collectible The Black Series action figures come with 2 accessories (a staff and a blaster)

Fans and collectors can display these fully articulated 6-inch action figures featuring poseable heads, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collection