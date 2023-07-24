Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: Ahsoka, hasbro, sdcc, star wars

Hasbro Debuts Star Wars: Ahsoka Sabine Wren Black Series Figure

Hasbro has unveiled some new Star Wars figures at San Diego Comic Con 2023 and pre-orders have arrived from across the galaxy

Ahoska is arriving on Disney+ next month, and the latest trailer game Star Wars fans some interesting details. At straight, we all know that this series is pretty much Star Wars: Rebels Season 6. Plenty of iconic members of the Ghost Crew are returning, with Hera, Chopper, and even Sabine. Sabine is now using Ezra's lightsaber and has become the Padawan of Ahsoka, which is a very interesting dynamic. Hasbro has unveiled that a new live-action Sabine Wren figure will be arriving for The Black Series. This figure has everything you want from Sabine, with her Mandalorian armor, removable helmet, two blasters that can be holstered, and Ezra's green lightsaber.

If you love the Rebels Crew, then she is must have figure and will pair perfectly with the upcoming General Hera Syndulla Black Series figure. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but Star Wars: Ahsoka Sabine Wren is set to arrive in Fall 2023 for $24.99. Fans can find other newly revealed figures right on HasbroPulse.com right now. We can imagine more Ashoka series figures will be arriving in the future, so stay tuned for more reveals as they come.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES SABINE WREN – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Fall 2023). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES SABINE WREN figure, inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: AHSOKA."

"Set after the fall of the Empire, AHSOKA follows former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and 4 entertainment-inspired accessories including a helmet."

