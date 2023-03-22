Hasbro Debuts Star Wars Black Series Luke Skywalker & Grogu 2-Pack Mando Mania is here and that means new Star Wars collectibles are on the way including a new deluxe figure set arriving from Hasbro

Mando Mania has arrived for Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 with plenty of new collectibles to reveal. One of which is a brand new Star Wars: The Black Series 6" figure set right from The Book of Boba Fett. We check in on Luke Skywalker and Grogu for this deluxe figure set that shows off their training session. Luke has similar elements to his new The Mandalorian Season 2 figures (still not out) and will come packed with the perfect set of The Book of Boba Fett themes accessories. Grogu has his work cut out for him with a rock base and jumping display piece, a training drone, a frog snack, a backpack for Luke, Luke's lightsaber, the chainmail gift, and even Yoda's lightsaber with a box. This is a pretty amazing Star Wars figure set, even if it comes in at a whopping $44.99 price tag. Luke Skywalker and Grogu arrive in Fall 2023, and pre-orders are arriving today at 1 PM EST here and most online retailers.

Hasbro Captures Luke and Grogu Training with The Black Series

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES LUKE SKYWALKER & GROGU – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $44.99 / Available: Fall 2023). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch Luke Skywalker & Grogu 2-pack, inspired by the characters' appearances in the STAR WARS: THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT."

To help him hone his skills and understand the ways of the Force, Grogu trains with a new Jedi Master: Luke Skywalker. Fans and collectors can display these fully articulated figures featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes 2 figures and 9 entertainment-inspired accessories including a Lightsaber and training ball with blast FX. Available for pre-order 3/22 at 1 pm ET.