Hasbro Debuts Star Wars Bounty Hunter 4-LOM and Zuckuss Retro Set

New Star Wars releases have been unveiled as the latest week of Bring Home the Galaxy arrives. Releasing as part of Hasbro's Retro Collection, the final Bounty Hunter 2-pack set has arrived. Coming to us from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, 4-LOM and Zuckuss are back in their retro glory. The Retro Collection brings back the classic Kenner mild with details, accessories, and all. To make things even better, Hasbro is even keeping their original mis-labeled names on the card backs keeping the history alive. Of all the Star Wars Retro Collection releases, these 2-pack bounty hunter sets have been my favorite, and it is exciting to be able to obtain reissues of these classic figures after all this time. These bounty hunter sets are Amazon exclusives and pre-orders are live right here for $27.99 with an April 2023 release. Be sure to snag up some of the other sets with IG-88 and Dengar and Boba Fett with Bossk.

Star Wars Retro Collection 4-LOM & Zuckuss

"(HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99/Available: Spring 2023). Cold, calculating droid 4-LOM and bounty hunter Zuckuss were summoned by Darth Vader to locate the Millennium Falcon and her crew in STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK – and together, they make a deadly pair. Inspired by the original 1970s Kenner STAR WARS action figures, this STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION 3.75-INCH 4-LOM & ZUCKUSS 2-pack is inspired by the characters' appearance in STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK and their initial appearance in original Kenner line."

"When Kenner first produced the 4-LOM and Zuckuss figures, the names somehow got reversed. In this Retro Collection 2-pack, the original packaging has been recreated – switched names and all. Fans and collectors can display these figures, with multiple points of articulation and recreated original packaging, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes 2 figures and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories. Available for pre-order 11/16 at 1pm ET exclusively at Amazon. Visit starwars.com for more Bring Home the Galaxy product reveals!"