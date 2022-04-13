Hasbro Debuts Transformers Shattered Glass Ultra Magnus Figure

Hasbro has been slowly revealed their new line of Transformers: Shattered Glass figures. Each of these figures features their new deco as well as a Hasbro Pulse exclusive variant for the new Shattered Glass IDW comic included with each. Transformers: Shattered Glass features an alternate reality where Autobots and Decepticons have switched places, making our heroes the villains of the story. The next Shattered Glass release is Ultra Magnus who stands 7" tall and comes with his trailer for added equipment. Ultra Magnus will be able to convert into his truck mode in just 12 steps, while the trailer can turn into his added armor in just 21 steps. Transformers fans will love owning this bad boy, and it is loaded with some sweet accessories like a swappable head and weapons to take the fight to those heroic Decepticons. The Transformers: Generations Shattered Glass Leader Ultra Magnus is priced at $62.99, set to release in August 2022, and pre-orders are live right here.

"Transformers: Generations Shattered Glass Leader Ultra Magnus (Ages 8 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $62.99 / Available: August 2022). The Shattered Glass Collection LEADER ULTRA MAGNUS figure stands at 7 inches tall, converts between robot and truck mode in 12 steps, truck and armored truck mode in 16 steps, and the trailer can break apart to armor up the figure in 21 steps. This ULTRA MAGNUS figure's deco is inspired by the Shattered Glass universe, complete with a purple AUTOBOT logo. The action figure also comes with a blaster, alt head, armor, axe, and sword accessories."

"ULTRA MAGNUS has become bored with warfare. Having ended more sparks than he can count, he sets his sights on something greater: The destruction of the universe! Discover a universe that shatters everything you know about the Transformers robots…an upside-down world where the bad guys are good, and the good guys are bad. Welcome to Shattered Glass, an alternate universe where the heroic DECEPTICONS battle the evil AUTOBOTS. Fans can explore this topsy-turvy reality with the TRANSFORMERS Shattered Glass Collection, featuring classic characters with a twist! Look for other Shattered Glass figures to build the ultimate alternate universe collection (each sold separately, subject to availability)."