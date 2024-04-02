Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, iron man, marvel

Hasbro Debuts Whiplash for New Iron Man Marvel Legends Retro Wave

Return to the workshop of Tony Stark as Hasbro has unveiled a new Retro Iron Man Legends wave featuring classic packaging

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Retro Iron Man Marvel Legends wave featuring Whiplash.

Original Whiplash was Mark Scarlotti, debuting in Tales of Suspense #97.

The figure, priced at $24.99, includes classic deco and accessories.

Pre-orders start today at Hasbro Pulse and other retailers for Spring 2024.

Many Marvel fans might be used to the villain Whiplash from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as seen in Iron Man 2. However, Whiplash has been a title that has been passed down before someone like Anton Vanko acquired the name. The first Whiplash was Mark Scarlotti, who first appeared in Tales of Suspense #97 back in 1968. Mark is a skilled inventor but wants a life of luxury, which leads him to a life of crime. He has clashed with various Marvel superheroes since his debut, including Iron Man and Spider-Man, and he is back for more crime.

Hasbro has announced a new Marvel Legends Retro wave that is inspired by the Iron Man figures of the past. Whiplash has made that cut, featuring his classic Marvel Comics costume, featuring his sleek purple outfit with a green ponytail. He will come with his signature whip and some swappable hands to help him put Iron Man in his place. Marvel Legends Whiplash will be released in Spring 2024 for $24.99, and pre-orders arrive today at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers.

Whiplash Strikes for Iron Man's New Retro Marvel Legends Wave

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S WHIPLASH – (HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Available: Spring 2024). Whiplash puts his skills as a weapons developer to criminal use, taking his cybernetic whips to battle against Iron Man. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S WHIPLASH figure. This quality 6-inch scale Whiplash figure features deco inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's Iron Man comic books."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for pre-order 4/2 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers."

