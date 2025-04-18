Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Finally Reveals New Star Wars: The Bad Batch Crosshair TVC

Star Wars Celebration Japan has arrived and with it, a new selection of collectibles coming soon from Hasbro and a galaxy far, far away

Article Summary Crosshair from Star Wars: The Bad Batch gets a new action figure from Hasbro's TVC line.

The figure includes accessories like a sniper rifle, pistol, and removable helmet.

Pre-orders for Crosshair start today at 3 PM EST for $16.99 on Hasbro Pulse.

This figure maintains vintage design elements with Kenner branding for collectors.

Crosshair, the icy sharpshooter of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, starts as one of Clone Force 99's elite soldiers, known for his unmatched precision and cold demeanor. But when the Empire rises and the clones are reprogrammed, Crosshair becomes a symbol of loyalty twisted by control. Crosshair initially embraces the Empire, unlike his Bad Batch brothers, even turning on his squad. However, he sees that the Empire has no use for out-of-date clones and will soon redeem his previous act and join Clone Force 99 to try and fight back against the Empire.

The stories of The Bad Batch have already concluded, but Hasbro is keeping them alive with some new, long-awaited collectibles. It appears that Hasbro is finally adding a new member of Clone Force 99 to the line with Crosshair. This elite sniper is loaded with impressive accessories, along with a removable helmet, pistol, sniper rifle, and backpack. It is surprising that it has taken this long for Crosshair to finally join Hunter, which was released in March 2023. Pre-orders are set to arrive today at 3 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers for $16.99.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – The Vintage Collection Crosshair

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 | Pre-order on April 18 at 3 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, and participating retailers; available Summer 2025). A former member of Clone Force 99, Crosshair served as the Bad Batch's sniper. Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from the STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION. Based on Crosshair from STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH, this 3.75-inch-scale figure includes a poseable head, arms, and legs so fans can create dynamic poses for display."

"Comes with 4 accessories, including a sniper accessory, blaster accessory, removable backpack, and interchangeable helmet head. Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, this figure features Kenner branding and package design with a unique VC number for collectability (VC #370)."

