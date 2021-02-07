Star Wars R2-D2 Lightsaber is the Droid Collectible You're Looking For

Hasbro continues to make Star Wars kid-friendly as they recently introduced the new Lightsaber Squad line. We recently got an up-close look at the amazing red Stormtrooper lightsaber, which fans can check out here. We are changing factions this time as we join the Rebellion with the new Lightsaber Squad saber featuring R2-D2. Join the light side of the force with this very unique and fun collectible Star Wars blue saber. Everyone's favorite astromech droid has transformed and is now be wielded by any Jedi.

The saber will feature an R2-D2 color scheme on the hilt and will even have an R2 head as the emitter. This lightsaber design from the series is the most accurate to a standard saber design, unlike the others, which feature oddly placed head sculpts. The white, blue, and silver colors blend quite well and make it is a fun new saber for old and new Star Wars fans. Collectors and fans do not have to worry about a smaller hilt size either, as it matches up quite well with other Hasbro lightsabers. The Hasbro team put a lot of detail into the hilt, capturing not only a unique look for the saber but capturing the design R2-D2 as well.

The Star Wars Lightsaber Squad is obviously dedicated to the next generation of Jedi's. However, these are fun and very well done lightsabers that will be a great addition for any fan. It is interesting that we have never seen character-themed sabers in the past size it is such a simple idea. Only four Star Wars themed lightsabers were created, this time with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, R2-D2, and a Stormtrooper. I am not the biggest fan of the added heads of the character as the emitter, and I think it would be a better sell with just the character's body design make even a head sticker places on it. I hope Hasbro can continue to release more iconic Star Wars themed sabers from other genres of the franchise. Once I see a Jar Jar Binks lightsaber, I think ill have to buy every one in stock because that is where the true power is? Yousa can find da R2-D2 Lightsaber Squad saber here for only $9.99.