Hasbro Gives Star Wars Black Krrsantan Some Justice with New Figure Mando Mania has arrived and that means new Star Wars collectibles are on the way from Hasbro including some new action figures

Hasbro has finally done it and given Star Wars fans some peace of mind with their latest The Black Series release. Black Krrsantan is back and is finally getting a fantastic release from Hasbro for The Book of Boba Fett. The previous comic book version of Black Krrsantan was merely a repainted black Chewbacca and disappointed plenty of collectors. However, this bulky cookie bounty hunter is back with a brand new mold, sculpts, and is packed with detail. He will be getting a deluxe release, which is no surprise due to his size, and will come with a hefty blaster. If you loved The Book of Boba Fett, then this is a must have figure for your collector, and while it does feature windowless packaging, it will still be a nice treat. The Black Series Black Krrsantan is priced at $33.99, is set for a Winter 2023 release, and pre-orders go live tomorrow at 1 PM EST right here.

Hasbro Unleashes Pure Wookie Power with Black Krrsantan

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES KRRSANTAN – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $33.99 / Available: Winter 2023). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium deluxe 6-inch KRRSANTAN figure, inspired by the character in the STAR WARS: THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT. A former gladiator turned deadly bounty hunter, Krrsantan is a towering black-furred Wookiee who made a name for himself in the criminal underworld with his intimidating presence and raw strength."

"Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and 1 entertainment-inspired accessory. Available for pre-order 4/5 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, GameStop, BigBadToyStore and other major retailers. Visit starwars.com for more Mando Mania product reveals!"