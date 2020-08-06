Lord of the Rings Aragorn Leads the Army of the Dead with Prime 1

Aragorn returns as Prime 1 Studio announces a new statue from The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. The statue stands 30" tall and shows off Aragon as he arrives with the Army of the Dead. There will be two versions of this statue offered with the deluxe simply coming with two extra head portraits. High amounts of detail on Aragorn and the Army of the Dead base were uses and will easily have any Lord of the Rings fans happy. Protect your home from Orc raids with this statue in your collection.

There has been a lot of Lord of the Rings collectibles lately. The hype might start coming back since the buzz around Amazon's upcoming series continues. This statue is a perfect reminder of one of the coolest scenes towards the end battle with the Army of the Dead. Prime 1 Studio captures Aragorn and this base perfect and will be an excellent addition to any fans Ranger collection. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King Aragorn 1/4 Scale Statues from Prime 1 Studio is set to release between November 2021 – February 2022. The standard Aragorn will be priced at $999 while the deluxe gets a $1,099 price tag and they can be found here.

Aragorn Summons the Dead with Prime 1 Studio

"Prime 1 Studio is proud to present the latest addition to the Premium Masterline Series. 1/4 Scale PMLOTR-03DX Aragorn Deluxe Version from the epic fantasy adventure film series: The Lord of The Rings. This attention-grabbing statue features one of the main protagonists, Aragorn: the heir of Isildur, leading the Army of the Dead into battle during the War of the Ring. Directly inspired by the awesome scene from Return of The King, Aragorn is charging forward, proudly wielding Andúril high and ready to slay some Orcs!"

"Charging along with him are the Oathbreakers, those who were cursed by Isildur after they abandoned their oath to aid him during the War of the Last Alliance. Only answering to an Heir of Isuldur, it was not until now, that Aragorn has called upon them to fulfill their oath and break this curse!"

"Aragorn and the King of the Dead lead the assault! From top to bottom we have put the upmost attention to detail in this masterpiece. The glorious Evenstar jewel hangs around the neck of the most film accurate Viggo Mortensen likeness on the market. This Deluxe version will feature two (2) extra portraits to display a variety of expressions. Aragorn's sword: Andúril has been perfectly crafted and even features the ancient inscription. We have added a translucent resin effect on the Army of The Dead to create the ghostly feel of the army. We have brought all these elements together to bring one of the most breathtaking scenes in the entire The Lord of The Rings Trilogy to your collection! More than a must-have for fans and collectors everywhere!"

Specifications:

– One (1) Army of The Dead designed themed base

– Deluxe: Three (3) Swappable portraits (Shouting, Focused, Normal)

– H:76.4cm W:36.8cm D:49.8cm