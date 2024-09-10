Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, star wars

Hasbro Pulse Con Kicks Off This Weekend with New Reveals & More

Hasbro Pulse Con arrives this Friday and it will be another filled event of reveals and exclusive across of their popular brands

Article Summary Hasbro Pulse Con kicks off September 13 with new product reveals and exclusive items from popular brands.

Special guests include Jordan Hembrough, Emily Swallow (The Mandalorian), and YouTube creator Dan Larson.

New releases to be unveiled from Transformers, Dungeons & Dragons, Marvel Legends, Star Wars, and G.I. Joe.

Premium members get early access to sneak peeks and exclusive products at 12 p.m. ET.

Hasbro is getting ready for yet another Hasbro Pulse Con, which kicks off this weekend, starting September 13 at 1 PM EST. Just like in past years, this online convention will be filled with new and fun product reveals across all of their popular brands. This year's Hasbro Pulse Con will be hosted by the Toy Hunter himself, Jordan Hembrough, along with a few special guests like The Armorer herself, Emily Swallow from The Mandalorian, and the return of YouTube Creator Dan Larson. The entire event will be live-streamed across plenty of Hasbro's social media channels with YouTube, Instagram, and even Facebook.

From trivia, Q&A, and even fresh new product reveals, collectors will be able to look out for new releases from Transformers, Dungeons & Dragons, Marvel Legends, Star Wars, G.I. Joe, and Magic: The Gathering. There are even some exclusives arriving for Hasbro Pulse Con, which will arrive for pre-order on September 13 at 5 PM ET exclusively on Hasbro Pulse. These events are always a blast, and you can never go wrong with seeing what new collectibles will be taking our money in 2025.

Hasbro Pulse Con 2024 Has Arriving This Weekend

"Hasbro Pulse Premium Members can enter an exclusive pre-show experience starting at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET where they can expect brand sneak peeks and teasers for the main event. They'll be treated to a Hasbro Pulse Con Exclusive Product Showcase as well, along with special products and a live Q&A session hosted by members of the Hasbro team."

"This year's virtual pop culture and fandom experience will be hosted by Jordan Hembrough and will feature special guests: Actress Emily Swallow (The Mandalorian) and popular YouTube Creator Dan Larson of Secret Galaxy. During the 2-hour event, fans will get a first look at the new TRANSFORMERS ONE Studio Series action figures, hear about new G.I. JOE Classified Series product reveals, get a sneak peek of a new Marvel Legends wave, view the latest Hasbro Star Wars products, and take part in the ongoing celebration of the 50th Anniversary of DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, among other activities."

