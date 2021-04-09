Hasbro Reveals Transformers Tricranius Beast Power Collection

The power of the Fossilizer Transformers bots continues as Hasbro Pulse reveals a new collection pack. Tricranius returns with brand new figures featuring a bright red and orange lava paint scheme. The Transformers figure gets his own special pack with this Beast Power Fire Blasts Collection that includes 19 accessories of attachable blast effects. Collectors can continue to embrace the power of the fossil as Tricranius also break parts into bone armor. He comes in reversible packaging that will feature incredible art that will make any Transformers fan smile. This is one set that Fossilizer Transformers collectors will not want to miss, and the Transformers Generations War for Cybertron Deluxe WFC-K39 Tricranius Beast Power Fire Blasts Collection pack is priced at $29.99. Tricranius is not an exclusive, and pre-orders for him go live at 5 PM EST here and other online retailers. Be sure to check out some of the other War for Cybertron Kingdom reveals with new Beast Wars bots, Galvatron, and the Autobot Ark.

"Unleash the power! The Tricranius Beast Power Fire Blasts Collection pack features 19 blast effects so fans can boost the firepower of their War for Cybertron collection! Attach the effect accessories to the ends of blaster accessories to simulate weapon blasts! (Each sold separately, subject to availability.) The pack also includes a Tricranius Fossilizer figure with vivid red and orange lava deco that breaks apart into epic bone armor and weapons to armor-up other figures (each sold separately, subject to availability). Reversible package features vibrant character art, perfect for display!"

Includes: Tricranius figure, 19 accessories, and instructions

Tricranius Fossilizer figure converts to Triceratops fossil mode in 16 steps and breaks apart into bone weapons and armor to weaponize other figures (each sold separately, subject to availability)

19 blast effects that attach to blaster weapon accessories (each sold separately, subject to availability)

Vivid red and orange lava deco

Reversable package features vibrant character art, perfect for display

Lower jaw articulation optimal for roaring poses

Tail and triceratops skull become sword and shoulder shield accessories that the figure can hold in robot mode