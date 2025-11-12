Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Reissue Transformers: Legacy Evolution Decepticon Nemesis

Get ready for trouble has Hasbro unveils their reissue of Transformers: Legacy Evolution Titan Class Decepticon Nemesis

Article Summary Hasbro reissues the massive Transformers Legacy Evolution Titan Class Decepticon Nemesis for collectors

Nemesis stands 23.5 inches tall, converting from Decepticon warship to robot mode in 36 steps

Includes five blaster accessories, four Seeker micro figures, ramp doors, and landing gear for display

Retail price is $239.99, with preorders open now and a release date set for Summer 2026

Hasbro has been dropping plenty of reissues lately from Marvel Legends and Star Wars, but it's not the time for Transformers. The Nemesis is the formidable flagship of the Decepticons found inside the Transformers universe. This starship turned titanic robot captures the fury, might, and menace of Cybertron's evil forces, which Hasbro has beautifully brought to life. Originally portrayed as the Decepticons' warship, the Nemesis boasts an intimidating dark‑purple exterior, an arsenal of ion blasters, null rays, stasis beams, and a cloaking system capable of hiding from Autobot detection.

In the Summer of 2023, Hasbro brought Nemesis to life as a Titan Class "Legacy Evolution" figure coming in at a whopping 23.5 " tall in robot mode and converts in just 36 steps. Nemesis will come with five blasters, as well as four Seeker micro‑figures and additional battle with ramp doors and a landing gear. Reissues are already live for this massive Transformers release at a $239.99 retail price and a Summer 2026 release date. Be sure to stay tuned for more reissues coming soon from Hasbro, and what Transformers figure needs to make a return next?

Transformers Legacy Evolution Decepticon Nemesis

THE NEMESIS BECOMES A ROBOT: The legendary Decepticon ship, the Nemesis, is now a Transformers robot! This Decepticon Nemesis figure is inspired by The Transformers animated series

2 EPIC MODES: Adult collectible Transformers action figure converts from ship to robot mode in 36 steps. This figure stands at 23.5 inches tall in robot mode!

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: Comes with ship tower and 5 blaster accessories and 4 Seeker micro figures that plug into ports on the figure's ship mode. Ship wings split apart to become blaster and axe accessories

COOL BATTLE FEATURES: Ship mode features landing gear and a flip-down ramp. Fit the included Seeker micro figures inside the ship mode Transformers G1 action figure for adults

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!