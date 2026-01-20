Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Reveals Exclusive Transformers Studio Series Scourge Figure

The Transformers Studio Series MTMTE Collection continues with the sinister and devious Voyager Class Scourge action figure

Article Summary Hasbro unveils exclusive Studio Series Voyager Class Scourge figure in the MTMTE Collection.

Scourge is based on his 1986 Transformers: The Movie appearance and converts in 19 steps.

Includes attachable blaster, blast effects, and a “Heralds of Unicron” backdrop from the film.

Target exclusive, priced at $42.99, with pre-orders live now and a March 2026 release date.

A new figure from Hasbro's new MTMTE (More Than Meets The Eye) collection has been revealed. Another character from The Transformers: The Movie has arrived with the one and only Scourge. Scourge was created by Unicron from the remains of Laserbeak and was tasked with hunting down Autobots. His primary mission is to track down and capture the Autobots who have escaped Cybertron, with those carrying the Matrix of Leadership as his primary targets. Hasbro has now released Scourge, a new Voyager Class action figure that is based on his appearance from The Transformers: The Movie (1986).

Releasing as part of the Target Exclusive Studio Series line, this Decepticon will stand 6.5" tall and will convert into his spaceship mode in just 19 steps. The set will also include a blaster with attachable effects and a removable backdrop that lets you recreate the "Heralds of Unicron" scene from the film. Hasbro is truly bringing some heat with this new and exclusive More Than Meets The Eye collection, and pre-orders are already live on Target for $42.99 with a March 2026 release date.

MTMTE Collection The Transformers: The Movie – Scourge

"With movie-inspired details, intricate poseability, and attachable blaster and blast effect accessories, this Scourge figure makes an awesome addition to any collection. Look for more Transformers collectible toys (sold separately, subject to availability) featuring favorite characters like Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron, and more to create a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

CELEBRATE THE 40TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE MOVIE: Part of the Transformers MTMTE Collection to celebrate 40 years since the release of the fan-favorite animated film

CONVERT BETWEEN ROBOT AND SPACESHIP MODES: The Transformers action figure converts between modes in 19 steps

MOVIE-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES THAT ATTACH IN BOTH MODES: Comes with blaster and blast effect accessories

FAN-FAVORITE CHARACTER: Scourge is the leader of the deadly Sweeps

