Hasbro Reveals Four Deluxe The Mandalorian Vintage Collection Figures

This week's Star Wars Bring Home the Bounty reveals did include four Walmart exclusive The Mandalorian figures. At this point, it is just expected that all the Star Wars team has to offer is just repaints and re-releases, and that trend continues. Four new "Deluxe" figures have been revealed with Ahsoka Nano, Incinerator Trooper, Imperial Stormtrooper (Navarro Cantina), and The Mandalorian & Grogu (Maldo Kreis). Each figure will all receive new accessories in each pack, and excluding the Mando Kreis set, they all have new windowless packaging. As silly as these new The Mandalorian Deluxe sets are, they do offer the right amount of extras to make them pretty sweet.

The Incinerator Trooper will come with a new Grogru as well as new flame effects to capture some iconic Navarro Cantina scenes. With the Navarro Cantina playset coming out soon, it is no surprise that Hasbro is trying to add some new figures for the set. This also includes the new Imperial Stormtrooper with shiny armor and a nice torrent with blaster effect. As for Season 2 of The Mandalorian, Ahsoka and Din Djarin get new sets, with Ahoska coming with a new cloak, a Grogu, Morai, and a lamp. Din on the other hand, gets a new Mando Kreis with new Krykna spiders that will be perfect for upcoming HasLab Razor Crests. Each of the new Deluxe packs is priced at $20 with a Spring 2022 release while the Mando & Grogu coming in at $26 with a possible December 2021 release. Collectors can find all the pre-orders for these figures right here with direct links to each product, and pre-orders are going in and out, so have patience. Check out all of the new figures below:

"The Mandalorian, known to few as Din Djarin, is a battle-worn bounty hunter, and Grogu is a mysterious alien pursued by bounty hunters on behalf of Imperial interests. Celebrate the legacy of Star Wars, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with premium 3.75-inch scale figures and vehicles from Star Wars The Vintage Collection. Figures feature premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco that fans have come to know and love. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

"The incinerator trooper wields powerful flamethrower weaponry to set enemies and their fortifications ablaze. And Grogu is a mysterious alien pursued by bounty hunters. These Star Wars The Vintage Collection 3.75-inch scale classic Star Wars Incinerator Trooper & Grogu deluxe action figures feature special package artwork, as well as original Kenner branding. These Star Wars The Vintage Collection action figures comes with 4 entertainment-inspired accessories, including flamethrower and flame effects pieces; a great addition to any Star Wars collection."

"Now a wandering Jedi, Ahsoka Tano forges her own path in the galaxy, righting injustices that she discovers. And Grogu is a mysterious alien pursued by bounty hunters. This Star Wars The Vintage Collection 3.75-inch scale classic Star Wars Ahsoka Tano & Grogu deluxe action figures feature special package artwork, as well as original Kenner branding. These Ahsoka Tano & Grogu action figures are inspired by the characters in Star Wars: The Mandalorian, and make a great gift for Star Wars collectors and fans ages 4 and up."

"Elite shock troops fanatically loyal to the Empire and impossible to sway from the Imperial cause. They wear imposing white armor, which allows them to survive in almost any environment. This Star Wars The Vintage Collection 3.75-inch scale classic Star Wars Imperial Stormtrooper (Nevarro Cantina) deluxe action figure feature special package artwork, as well as original Kenner branding. This Star Wars The Vintage Collection action figure comes with 2 entertainment-inspired accessories, including E-Web Canon; a great addition to any Star Wars collection."