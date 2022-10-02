Hasbro Reveals Indiana Jones Replicas Starting with Staff of Ra

The Indiana Jones films are filled with action and adventure, but it is the artifacts that always were intriguing to me. These mystical relics are lost through time, only to be discovered with a sinister purpose. Indy tries to uncover their mysteries, and it is always a spectacle to witness this adventure unfold. Hasbro has announced their line of Indiana Jone collectibles which consist of a kid line (Like Star Wars Mission Fleet), 6" figures, and a Retro Collection. However, that was not all as they announced an Adventure Series Replica line bringing iconic items from the world of Indiana Jone Storm line. Hasbro has already unveiled the first item in line with the Staff of Ra from Raiders of the Lost Ark.

The mythical bronze medallion comes to life with light-up elements like the engravings and the crystal at the center. Hasbro features the Staff of Ra with part of the staff and has it placed in a fun Indiana Jones-inspired base. This is a fantastic start to the Adventure Series Replica line, and these are a lot more affordable than the Disney Parks artifacts. The Staff of Ra Headpiece comes in at only $50.00 and is set to release in April 2023, alongside the 6" and Retro figures. If this is only the beginning, I am excited to see what else Hasbro has in store for Indy fans, and you can pre-order yours here.

Indiana Jones Replicas with High Detail and Affordable

"Fans and collectors can imagine the heart-stopping action and adventure of Indiana Jones with the Indiana Jones Adventure Series! With exquisite features and decoration, this series unearths the quality and realism that Indiana Jones devotees love. The Adventure Series includes figures and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the adventures of Indiana Jones. (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.) This Adventure Series Staff of Ra Headpiece electronic collectible roleplay talisman is designed to look like the fabled medallion featured in Raiders of the Lost Ark."

"This Adventure Series roleplay collectible features a removable headpiece with light-up inscriptions and center "crystal," as well as portion of staff and entertainment-inspired display base. Highly detailed, this premium Staff of Ra Headpiece electronic talisman is designed to replicate the ancient medallion, featuring a premium metallic look and feel. With the headpiece attached to the staff, fans can display their premium Indiana Jones roleplay collectible with the included display stand, inspired by Raiders of the Lost Ark."