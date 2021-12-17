Hasbro Reveals Marvel Legends 20th Anniversary Incredible Hulk Figure

In 2022, it will mark the 20th anniversary of the Marvel Legends toy line that kicked off with Toy Biz. Hasbro is celebrating the anniversary in a nice lineup of Marvel figures that are inspired by the original 2002 Marvel Legends line. We have already seen that Iron Man and Captain America are on the way, but it also looks like Hulk is ready to SMASH his way in too. This jolly green giant is loaded with detail, accessories, and rage that will make him an Incredible Hulk figure to add to your collection. Hulk has updated deco, articulation and will even include an alternate head, hand, and an FX base. From the included comic inspired backdrop to the retro Toy Box packaging, this Marvel Legends Hulk figure is a must-own figure and is priced at $43.99. Set to release in May 2022, collectors can pre-order their Hulk right here and be on the lookout for more Marvel Legends 20 Anniversary figures too.

"For 20 years the Marvel Legends Series has brought the iconic characters and storylines of the Marvel Universe to fans worldwide. To celebrate the 2002 Toy Biz debut release, Marvel Legends proudly presents the 20th Anniversary Series 1, featuring Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, and Toad! With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. From figures to vehicles to premium roleplay items, the Marvel Legends Series offers elite character-inspired product for Marvel fans and collectors. Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability."

6-INCH-SCALE COLLECTIBLE FIGURE: The Green Goliath smashes his way into Marvel legends with the 6-inch Series 1 Hulk figure, inspired by the character's appearances throughout Marvel Entertainment!

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES 1 FIGURE: This 6-inch scale Series 1 figure is inspired by the original 2002 Marvel Legends Hulk, featuring updated articulation, deco, and accessories!

PREMIUM ACCESSORIES AND BACKDROP: The figure comes with 6 premium accessories and a comics-inspired reversible backdrop for display.

GAMMA-POWERED DISPLAY: With alternate head and hands, an FX base, a Marvel Legends display base, and a damaged Mandroid head, the Series 1 Hulk is ready to take pride of place on any collector's shelf!

MARVEL UNIVERSE IN 6-INCH SCALE: Look for other Marvel Legends Series 1 figures (each sold separately) inspired by the iconic Marvel Legends Series, including Captain American, Iron Man, and Toad! (Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability)